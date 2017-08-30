POSH PLAYER RATINGS: Maddison man-of-the-match

There were plenty of potential takers for the bottle of champagne last night, yet if this was Marcus Maddison’s final offering in a Posh shirt then the maverick attacking midfielder has at least finished on a high.

POSH RATINGS

Conor O’Malley

Good early save settled the Irishman on his debut, handing Posh a first clean sheet. One slip-up apart, he was useful with his feet and distribution when pressed. 7

Andrew Hughes

Solid display in his first start this term. Dogged defending and even moments of creativity going forward. 7

Jack Baldwin

Only occasionally troubled by Southampton’s sporadic forages into the final third. Still modelling his game on John Stones, so never a dull moment. 6

Ryan Tafazolli

Defensively sound but prone to giving away possession with either wayward passing or sliced clearances. Yet he gave Southampton’s defence a torrid time at set-pieces. Unlucky not to score. 7

Leo Da Silva Lopes

Came alive after the break, whipped in a peach of a cross that went begging. Slipped in another ball for Morais that McCarthy saved with his legs. In his element playing against less physical academy players. 7

Chris Forrester

Bit wasteful early on with the ball, but confidence soon oozed back as his team mates steamrollered forward. Booked. 6

Michael Doughty

Did all the basics well and took over Anthony Grant’s role of being a pain in the Saints’ backside.

Replaced by Anderson on the hour. 6

Gwion Edwards

Tight decision from linesman denied him a late goal. His work rate up and down the pitch was superb, never failing to give Tafazolli ample protection. 7

Marcus Maddison

Almost a full house on the Maddison bingo card. Great corners, rubbish corners, superbly struck spot kick, best player on the pitch. Only petulance missing, but who’s complaing about that? 8

Junior Morias

Ran Saints ragged. Would have run Maddison close for the man-of-the-match gong had he not been withdrawn on 62 minutes. No-nonsense finish to hand his side an early lead and a lung-bursting display up top. 8

Idris Kanu

This lad is the unsung hero of the night. Energy, pace, skill and a great attitude for one so young. Won his side the penalty. An exciting breakthrough season beckons. 8

Subs:

Jermaine Anderson (replaced Doughty, 61)

More vital game time on the clock on his road to recovery. Did fine and looked up for it. 6

Jack Marriott (replaced Morais, 62)

Fluffed his lines twice with great chances to put the game to bed. He’ll have better days this season, and clearly has with six goals so far. 5

Liam Shephard (replaced Da Silva Lopes, 77)

Another Posh debut for the summer signing from Swansea. Slotted in nicely. No drama. 6

Ref

Trevor Kettle

Let the game flow and kept his cards in his pocket. 7

Southampton:

McCarthy, Wood, Jones (c), Bakary, Cook, Johnson (Tella), Slattery, O’Driscoll, Afolabi (Smallbone), Barnes (Obafemi), Little.

Subs not used: Rose (GK), O’Connor, Rowthorn, Klarer