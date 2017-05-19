POSH LATEST: Peterborough United appoint David Oldfield

David Oldfield has this afternoon been appointed as Peterborough United’s assistant manager.

Oldfield, who spent the final few weeks in the role last season, has completed the relevant paperwork and manager Grant McCann said he is delighted to bring Oldfield to the ABAX Stadium on a two-year deal..

McCann said: “It was a no-brainer from my point of view and I am over the moon. To have his expertise and experience around me and my staff is fantastic. Since he joined us at the end of last season, the boys bought into his ideas. He is an excellent coach and has great experience of this league.

“What he achieved with Burton alongside Jimmy was superb. It is a great addition for the football club. It will help us moving forward and I am sure he will help the players on the training ground improve.

“David is very demanding and thorough. He says it how it is. His training sessions were intense and structured and that is what I am all about too. I am looking forward to working alongside him moving forward.”