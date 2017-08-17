POSH LATEST: Mackail-Smith joins Wycombe Wanderers

Former Posh hot-shot Craig Mackail-Smith has signed a one-year deal with League Two club Wycombe Wanderers following his release by Luton Town.

Mackail-Smith (33) was on loan last season at Posh and scored five goals in 18 appearances for the first team. He also featured in several of Posh’s pre-season friendlies.

That was his third spell with the club. He scored 80 goals in 185 games between 2007 and 2011 and was then sold to Brighton.

He returned for a short spell on loan in 2014 before signing for the Hatters.

“Craig could be the final piece in the jigsaw for us and I’m over the moon to bring him here,” Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.

“He’s got talent and a pedigree which are above this level and I’ve no doubt he will strengthen the options we have in our frontline.”

Mackail-Smith is Wycombe’s fourth summer signing after Adam El-Abd, Nathan Tyson and Jack Williams and could make his debut against Notts County in League Two on Saturday.