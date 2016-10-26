POSH LATEST: Have your picture taken with the FA Cup

Peterborough United fans can have their picture taken with the FA Cup on Sunday (October 30).

The famous trophy will be in the Peterborough United Club Shop and supporters will be able to have a picture taken with the trophy between 12pm and 3pm.

Ahead of the home tie with Chesham United, which takes place at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday November 5, the trophy visit begins the build-up to the clash with the non-league side.

The Shop will be open from 10am until 4pm and club photographer Joe Dent will be in attendance to capture that special moment.

Sunday is the last day that the Club Shop vouchers can be utilised. The vouchers, which were on the turnstiles at the recent fixture with Northampton Town, enable supporter to get £7 off when they spend £50 in store. There will be a number of these vouchers in store that can be collected.

The football club have invited a number of local junior football teams to the Shop to have their picture taken with the iconic trophy.

The Ticket Office will also be open from 10am until 4pm.