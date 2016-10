Peterborough United face Port Vale in the first round of the FA Youth Cup at the ABAX Stadium on Thursday (October 27). The game kicks-off at 7pm.

Tickets are available to purchase in advance priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions. The Main Stand will be open for the fixture.

Tickets can be purchased at www.theposhtickets.com or in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office which is open from 9am today (October 25).