POSH LATEST: FA Youth Cup campaign starts tonight

The Peterborough United Under 18 side begin their FA Youth Cup campaign at the ABAX Stadium tonight (October 27) when Port Vale visit in the first round of the competition.

Admission to the game is just £3 for adults and £1 for concessions with the Main Stand open for the fixture. Tickets can also be purchased in advance at www.theposhtickets.com and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Manager Jack Collison has confirmed that he has almost a fully fit squad to choose from for the fixture which leaves him with one or two difficult decisions to make.

“We have everyone available bar goalkeeper Conor Barton is on the way back from a long-term injury. I think the team has changed three or four times already, but in all seriousness, it is a big decision for myself and Ryan Semple.

“It is the first time we have had pretty much the whole squad to choose from. We have to chose the team capable of winning the tie. It is what we are in management for, selecting the right XI and the right bench for the fixtue.

“It is a massive competition with so much history and if you ask any professional footballer, they will always have memories of the FA Youth Cup whether they are good or bad. As a scholar, you always look forward to the cup, it is under the lights in a stadium environment and at the end of the day, there is something on the line.”

Collison is hoping that a decent crowd is in attendance to watch the youngsters in action. “The players are all really looking forward to it and I hope that a few fans come and support the next generation. This club has a good history of bringing players through. You only have to look at Leo Da Silva Lopes and what he has done in the first team this year.

“Deon Moore, Dion-Curtis Henry and Morgan Penfold have all been involved in the first team picture this season. I remember Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies coming through and look at what they went on to achieve in their careers.”

The tie will be played to a conclusion with extra time and penalties if required.