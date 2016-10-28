POSH LATEST: England international at the ABAX Stadium

Peterborough United are hosting an England international match at the ABAX Stadium next month.

England Under 18s will be playing France Under 18s at the city ground on Monday November 14 (kick-off 7pm) as part of a mini-tournament also involving Poland Under 18s.

The game against Poland takes place st Stevenage on Thursday November 10.

Tickets for the fixture at the ABAX Stadium cost just £3 for adults and £1.50 for concessions and are available at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934* and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

For group bookings (50p per ticket) of 15 or more, please contact the Box Office on 01733 865674 (option 2).