POSH DEADLINE DAY: Marcus Maddison signs new contract with Peterborough United

Marcus Maddison today signed a new contract with Peterborough United.

The 23 year-old star Posh midfielder signed a new three year deal chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed this afternoon, Thursday August 31.

Maddison has been in fine form for Peterborough, particularly last season where he scored 9 and set up a further 12, making him a hot prospect in League One, and meaning he has attracted plenty of potential suitors, including Derby County.

In a lengthy statement this afternoon, MacAnthony said: “So, a little background to the brilliant news that Marcus has signed a new 3-year deal.

“All summer he made it clear to the manager and Barry he wouldn’t sign a new deal, which is of course his prerogative, and in modern times 99% of talented footballers with a year left will run their contract down for a lucrative move away.

“We have had multiple offers throughout the summer but none that in any way made us stop to think or try negotiating and have kept Marcus informed also.

“This week I decided to jot down an offer of a new contract and I took it with me to the training ground. Both Barry and the Gaffer told me not to waste my time as there is no way he would sign a new deal.

“However, I always back myself in a one on one situation and have a healthy relationship with Marcus. So, I sat down with him, spoke about a good pre-season, the squad, the team spirit, future aspirations and I asked him to listen as I laid out a potential new deal and our plans over the coming year. Marcus told me he is loving his football, appreciating the love from our supporters, loves playing with the squad who he thinks are the best ones he has had since he signed 3 years ago.

“His own team mates actually threatened me and demanded we don’t sell him lol and reiterated how important keeping Marcus was to us this season.

“Anyhow I said to Marcus I would let him leave this transfer Window (after signing the new contract) if a couple of things happened; one being it was a club in higher league, second being if X amount was bid for him then he would leave with our best wishes but only in this window.

“We both agreed not to speak to anybody about this deal until the window had passed. Anyhow a funny thing happened this morning, Marcus called me and informed me that regardless of who or what was bid for him today, he 100% did not want to leave the football club and wants to get on with enjoying his football with his team mates.

“So that’s it in a nutshell, Marcus has signed a 3-year contract with the club & our club has secured what I think is the best attacking midfielder outside of the championship for 3 more years.

“Like I said in previous tweets, I don’t lose valuable assets for nothing or for next to nothing bids and Long may that continue!”

Marcus Maddison joined Peterborough United in the summer of 2014 from non-league side Gateshead.

Described quite rightly as the ‘assist king’, Marcus Maddison has made over 100 league appearances for Posh and has scored 25 goals during that period of time, but he is a creator of goals too - making a host of goals for others in his spell at the football club.

He can play as a left-winger or as a number 10 and at times has been deployed as a central striker, but wherever he is on the pitch, he is a threat. He has pace and a rasping shot with his left-foot, but has worked hard on his right-foot and is a real threat from set-pieces. He came through the Academy at Newcastle United.