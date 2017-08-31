Search

POSH DEADLINE DAY: All eyes on Marcus Maddison - will he stay or will he go?

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United gets away from Matthew Briggs of Lincoln City - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 22/07/2017 - FOOTBALL - Sincil Bank - Lincoln, England - Lincoln City v Peterborough United - Pre-season friendly EMN-170108-131821002
All Posh fans have one question on their lips as the transfer deadline day furore gains momentum - Marcus Maddison - will he stay at the Abax or not?

Bristol Rovers and Derby County have both been linked with the Peterborough United hotshot.