POSH DEADLINE DAY: All eyes on Marcus Maddison - will he stay or will he go?

All Posh fans have one question on their lips as the transfer deadline day furore gains momentum - Marcus Maddison - will he stay at the Abax or not?
Bristol Rovers and Derby County have both been linked with the Peterborough United hotshot.
All Posh fans have one question on their lips as the transfer deadline day furore gains momentum - Marcus Maddison - will he stay at the Abax or not?
Bristol Rovers and Derby County have both been linked with the Peterborough United hotshot.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.