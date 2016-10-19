PLEA TO FANS: We’re stronger together, McCann tells supporters

Posh manager Grant McCann thanked the club’s fans for their awesome support in last night’s (October 18) local derby, and he’s urged them to return as often as possible for the rest of the season.

Posh were roared to a 3-0 League One success over Cobblers 3-0 by the majority of the 9,172 fans at the ABAX Stadium. It was the highest Posh home attendance for a League game for almost three years.

Grant McCann celebrates his goal for Posh against MK Dons in the League One play-off semi-final at London Road in 2011.

McCann said: “It’s absolutely true that a great atmosphere helps players perform and that was the case against Northampton.

“We have big game players in our squad as they showed last night. The bigger the ccasion, the better they will play. I would urge as many of those who turned up for the Northampton game to come back again because we will be a stronger team with that level of support.

“It was a great night, I just wish I had been playing

“I’ve had some great days and nights with this club, like the play-off game against MK Dons (2011), but this is right up there.

“I told the players before the game that I was envious of them. I never played against Northampton for Posh, but I know what our stadium is like when the fans turn up in force. The place rocks.

“Our home form in the league has been decent this season. We’ve only lost once and that was really the only time we’ve performed badly.

“To improve our chances of going up we need to maintain that form and the bigger the support, the better for us.

“I know from my own playing days, for and against Posh, how tough a place to visit this can be.

Posh attracted over 10,000 for a League One game against Leyton Orient in November 2013. Over 10,000 watched an FA Cup tie with West Brom last season.