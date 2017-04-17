PLAYER VERDICTS: Young Freestone doesn’t look out of place in League One football

Peterborough United can take heart from the performance of 17 year-old left-back Lewis Freestone from today’s (April 17) 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Freestone doesn’t look out of place in League One football.

The Posh defensive unit played strongly, while Callum Chettle stood out among the forward players.

Luke McGee: One top save to deny Tyrone Barnett. He’s back to his rock-solid, reliable best 6.5

Michael Smith: Steady defensively, but his attacking crossing needs work 6

Lewis Freestone: The composure and attitude of the teenage left-back was a highlight of a desperately poor game 7

Andrew Hughes: Didn’t look out of place at centre back again. Good effort against a team who like to pump balls into the penalty area 7

Michael Bostwick: Commanding display against physical opponents. Plays with a lot of heart and commitment 7

Chris Forrester: Back to the base of the midfield diamond, but his passing was sloppy at times. The game continues to be a struggle for the captain 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Found the space in which to play on the left of the diamond. Wasn’t always accurate with his passing, but he defended well, helping out his teenage left-back. A couple of reasonable shots on goal 6.5

Callum Chettle: Played the occasional lovely pass. Competed well in midfield. He’s a smooth runner with the ball. A decent 80-minute shift 7

Marcus Maddison: Had his moments of promise, but his good crosses just landed out of reach of team-mates. Set-pieces were erratic 6

Craig Mackail-Smith: Worked as hard as ever, offside a lot and little change from a rugged home defence 5

Tom Nichols: Made some good runs which weren’t always spotted by team-mates. Struggled to get in the game as a result 5

Substitutes:

Junior Morias: (for Mackail-Smith, 67 mins

Paul Taylor: (for Chettle, 81 mins).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Brad Inman: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Andrea Borg: (not used).

Anthony Grant: (not used)