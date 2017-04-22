PLAYER VERDICTS: Two-goal Leo shares the Peterborough United limelight

Peterborough United delivered one of their better all-round displays of the season to beat Bristol Rovers 4-2 at the ABAX Stadium today (April 22).

Two-goal Leo Da Silva Lopes claimed the man-of-the-match honours from the match sponsors, but he’s shared the limelight with a few others in the final home game of the season.

Posh star Marcus Maddison battles with Tom Lockyer of Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Luke McGee: Saved his fourth penalty of the season at a time when the game was still in the balance. A fitting end to a home campaign for a ‘keeper with a bright future, sadly not with Posh 7

Jack Baldwin: Some no-nonsense defending from one of three centre-backs. Won some key duels, made some important clearances from set-pieces 6.5

Michael Bostwick: One remarkable headed save summed up his approach to this game and every game. Great commitment and picked up a deserved player-of-the-season award before the game 7

Andrew Hughes: Settled into a more central defensive role very competently and was strong and decisive for the most part in this contest 6.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: A terrific strike for the first Football League goal of the season, conceded a penalty with a clumsy challenge and then scored a second goal with the help of the visiting goalkeeper. Won’t have played wing-back very often, but did okay even if some of his passing attempts went astray 7

Lewis Freestone: Another composed performance, this time in a position that’s pretty new to him. Certainly a 17 year-old who doesn’t look out of place among his seniors 6.5

Chris Forrester: Much more like it from the captain who revelled in the wide open spaces generated by two teams committed to attack. Looked positive, determined, carried the ball well, tested the ‘keeper with accurate shots from distance 7

Callum Chettle: Oozes quality when in possession on occasions, but work to do on his defensive duties 6.5

Marcus Maddison: A lovely goal and one more outstanding goal assist before he made way for another Posh 17 year-old. Played well in a free attacking role 7

Craig Mackail-Smith: Took his goal superbly. Great control and a decisive finish. His general play was decent. Only caught offside a couple of times 6.5

Tom Nichols: Two goal assists in a first half when he looked lively and occasionally dangerous 6.5

Substitutes

Andrea Borg: (for Maddison, 65 mins).

Junior Morias: (for Craig Mackail-Smith, 70 mins)

Brad Inman: (for Forrester, 80 mins).

Michael Smith: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Anthony Grant: (not used).