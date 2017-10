Have your say

A hard fought victory for Peterborough United was delivered on a committed display from the entire team which stifled league leaders Shrewsbury Town.

A clean sheet was a deserved reward for a battling performance, topped off by a stunning 40-yard strike from Marcus Maddison to seal all three points.

Ryan Tafazolli of Peterborough United appeals to the referee after picking up a head injury - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 28/10/2017 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Shrewsbury Town - Sky Bet League One