PLAYER VERDICTS: The ‘oldies’ were the best Peterborough United players

The experienced Peterborough United players performed best in today’s (October 21) League One defeat at Scunthorpe.

Anthony Grant was outstanding in the centre of midfield, while Steven Taylor was impressive at the back.

Gwion Edwards of Posh on the way down. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jonathan Bond: Conceded match-winning penalty after being left in the lurch by a backpass, although manager was critical of his decision to play out from the back in the final moments in the first place. Not much direct action to deal with 6.5

Steven Taylor: Another masterclass of safe, no-nonsense and calm defending. His vast experience is obvious on a weekly basis. Reads the game very well and not afraid to do the unglamorous work 7.5

Jack Baldwin: Error-free display on the whole which is progress at least. Very secure defensively and accurate in possession 7

Andrew Hughes: Claimed his first goal of the season with a well-timed run and thumping close range volley, but undid the good stuff with a terrible late error. Not the best passer of the ball and those directly in front of him were at times visibly frustrated at his inaccuracy 6

Marcus Maddison of Posh attempts to get the better of Scunthorpe's Funso Oje. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Liam Shephard: He’s started to look a little lightweight when challenged for the ball. He enjoyed some good moments in this game though and won the corner which led to the Posh goal 6

Gwion Edwards: The brightest attacking player on either side by a country mile in the first half. Out-paced his marker constantly, but found crossing accurately with his weaker left foot difficult. Constantly fouled which might have led to his quieter second half performance 7

Anthony Grant: Outstanding in the first-half when he seemed to mop up every second ball and every loose ball. Pretty good after the break also. His only weakness is a lack of a creative pass, but then others in the side are supposed to be good at that 8

Jermaine Anderson: Still working his way to full fitness one assumes as he is struggling to have much of an impact on matches. Substituted first again 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Moved across the pitch well, but his passing was mainly inaccurate and he ran into trouble when dribbling. Might not have the passing skills to perform as a number ‘10’ at League One level 5

Jack Marriott: Poorly served throughout which limited his chances of further goals. Broke clear in the final seconds and was most unhappy a spot-kick wasn’t awarded when a defender caught up with him 5

Marcus Maddison: His set-pieces were excellent again and finally someone got on the end of one and scored. As soon as he was dropped to a deeper position late on he played a defence-splitting pass which would have led to a Posh penalty another day. No sign of a partnership wuth Marriott 6

Substitutes

Callum Chettle: (for Anderson, 69 mins).

Ricky Miller: (for Da Silva Lopes, 85 mins)

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Idris Kanu: (not used).

Danny Lloyd: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).

Michael Doughty: (not used).