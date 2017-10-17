PLAYER VERDICTS: That was much better from Peterborough United, particularly in the second half

Peterborough United’s players delivered a much improved performance in the 1-1 League One draw at Southend tonight (October 17).

Posh performed well in the second-half with Leo Da Silva Lopes often leading the way in midfield.

Jonathan Bond: A good performance. Looked very safe throughout and made a couple of key saves in the final minutes. Kicked well 7

Jack Baldwin: Terrible for the first quarter of the game. Made the mistake which gave Southend the lead and missed a sitter at the other end. Played well after the break which says plenty about his character 5

Steven Taylor: Very calm and composed and really shows his worth when team comes under pressure. Good performance. Makes few errors 7

Ryan Tafazolli: Rock solid defensively. A couple of strong clearances after the break. Some misplaced passes, but rather he got the defensive basics right first 6.5

Andrew Hughes: Guaranteed to put a decent shift in every game. Standard is variable and he was steady defensively, while offering little quality from the left wing back position. Played a part in the Posh goal 6

Gwion Edwards: Quiet by his own high standards in the first half when played as a right wing-back. Excellent in the second half both in his starting position and when switched to the left wing. Some dangerous runs and helped create the Posh equaliser 7

Anthony Grant: A fine display of defensive midfield covering at the home of one of his old clubs. He gets around the field well. Should have set up Marriott for an early goal, but fluffed an easy pass 7

Leo Da Silva Lopes: He’s a midfielder with athleticism and legs. Carried the ball forward well at times and played the occasional incisive pass. Encouraging effort 7

Jermaine Anderson: Some way short of match fitness so the 75 minutes would have done him good. Looked stronger and more influential as game wore on, but he lacked the creativity required of a number 10 5

Marcus Maddison: Played further forward, but barely received a decent pass all night. Came alive after the break forcing the home goalkeeper to make a couple of fine saves. His set-pieces were good 7

Jack Marriott: A 10th goal of the season shows his worth to this team. This was a poacher’s finish and a reward for another night of hard running 6

Substitutes

Callum Chettle (for Anderson, 77 mins).

Danny Lloyd: (not used)

Conor O’Malley: (not used)

Chris Forrester: (not used).

Liam Shephard:(not used)

Idris Kanu: (not used)

Ricky Miller: (not used).