PLAYER VERDICTS: That’s better! A battling display wins the day for Peterborough United

Peterborough United delivered a performance full of commitment to win 2-0 at local rivals Cambridge United in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight (November 7).

Steven Taylor and Jack Marriott scored the goals to ensure Posh finished top of a group which also included Northampton Town.

Taylor was outstanding throughout, but others in a strong side also improved on their weekend performance.

Conor O’Malley: Looks an impressive young ‘keeper. Kept Posh on level terms with a smart reaction save just before half-time and an even better one from a close range header at 1-0 8

Jack Baldwin: Troubled only occasionally. Rock solid when home pressure intensified in second half 7

Steven Taylor: Crowd favourite thanks to great commitment and impressive composure. Celebrated his goal joyously in front of massed Posh support 8

Ryan Tafazolli: He’s a terrific defender of set pieces in particular. Another strong showing against physical opponents 7.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: A quiet night as a wing back, but played soundly enough in defence. The odd promising thrust forward came to nothing. Withdrawn for stronger defender late on 6

Gwion Edwards: Much better back in wing-back position. His pace is an attacking threat and his hard running also relieves defensive pressure. Not at his best when passing though 7

Michael Doughty: Played with good discipline in front of the Posh back four. Kept things simple. His fierce shot helped create the first goal 6.5

Anthony Grant: Very effective as a defensive shield and broke forward to great effect late on to set up the second goal. Strong display 7.5

Danny Lloyd: Very busy first-half effort when played further forward than is ideal. Quieter second half, but he is worth another shot 6

Jack Marriott: Played with the usual high level of commitment. Didn’t always take the right option, but a goal and an assist represents a good night’s work 7

Marcus Maddison: Played in flashes only, erratic set piece delivery, but good commitment for the most part 6

Substitutes

Andrew Hughes: (for Da Silva Lopes, 70 mins).

Idris Kanu: (for Edwards, 81 mins).

Jermaine Anderson: (for Maddison, 81 mins).

Jonathan Bond: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Liam Shephard: (not used).

Chris Forrester: (not used).