PLAYER VERDICTS: That’s better! A battling display wins the day for Peterborough United

Peterborough United delivered a performance full of commitment to win 2-0 at local rivals Cambridge United in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight (November 7).
Steven Taylor and Jack Marriott scored the goals to ensure Posh finished top of a group which also included Northampton Town.
Taylor was outstanding throughout, but others in a strong side also improved on their weekend performance.
Conor O’Malley: Looks an impressive young ‘keeper. Kept Posh on level terms with a smart reaction save just before half-time and an even better one from a close range header at 1-0 8
Jack Baldwin: Troubled only occasionally. Rock solid when home pressure intensified in second half 7
Steven Taylor: Crowd favourite thanks to great commitment and impressive composure. Celebrated his goal joyously in front of massed Posh support 8
Ryan Tafazolli: He’s a terrific defender of set pieces in particular. Another strong showing against physical opponents 7.5
Leo Da Silva Lopes: A quiet night as a wing back, but played soundly enough in defence. The odd promising thrust forward came to nothing. Withdrawn for stronger defender late on 6
Gwion Edwards: Much better back in wing-back position. His pace is an attacking threat and his hard running also relieves defensive pressure. Not at his best when passing though 7
Michael Doughty: Played with good discipline in front of the Posh back four. Kept things simple. His fierce shot helped create the first goal 6.5
Anthony Grant: Very effective as a defensive shield and broke forward to great effect late on to set up the second goal. Strong display 7.5
Danny Lloyd: Very busy first-half effort when played further forward than is ideal. Quieter second half, but he is worth another shot 6
Jack Marriott: Played with the usual high level of commitment. Didn’t always take the right option, but a goal and an assist represents a good night’s work 7
Marcus Maddison: Played in flashes only, erratic set piece delivery, but good commitment for the most part 6
Substitutes
Andrew Hughes: (for Da Silva Lopes, 70 mins).
Idris Kanu: (for Edwards, 81 mins).
Jermaine Anderson: (for Maddison, 81 mins).
Jonathan Bond: (not used).
Callum Chettle: (not used).
Liam Shephard: (not used).
Chris Forrester: (not used).