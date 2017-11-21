PLAYER VERDICTS: Taylor was sponsors’ star, but Maddison was the Peterborough Telegraph’s main man

Popular Peterborough United central defender Steven Taylor was voted man-of-the-match against Portmouth by the match sponsors.

He was a worthy contender, but the Peterborough Telegraph reckons two more assists for Marcus Maddison made him the main man again in a vital 2-1 League One win.

Posh striker Jack Marriott makes a sliding tackle against Portsmouth.

Conor O’Malley: Made two terrific saves low down, although the second one fell kindly to the Portsmouth goalscorer. He looks impressively calm for one so inexperienced 7

Jack Baldwin: He made a couple of passing errors, but he also stepped out of the back four well to intercept and set Posh on attacks of their own. Defensively competitive and won most of his battles 6.5

Steven Taylor: What a consistently sound performer Posh signed in the summer. Usually unruffled and never once did the Portsmouth attacking players look likely to expose any weaknesses. Sponsors’ man-of-the-match which went down well with the rest of the Posh crowd 7

Ryan Tafazolli: Steady effort before he was sacrificed at half time for a change of formation 6

Danny Lloyd in action for Posh against Portmouth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Leo Da Silva Lopes: There were a couple of moments of class and quality from the teenager who has the speed and skill to make a decent fist of his wing back/full-back position. One great cross in particular and one strong run forward towards the end of the match 7

Gwion Edwards: Should have given Posh an early lead, but his mere presence gives the team an extra attacking dimension. Picked up a caution late on which will force him out of Saturday’s trip to Rochdale 6

Anthony Grant: Provides an essential defensive service in front of the Posh back three/four. More disciplined with his movement in this game 6.5

Michael Doughty: His lack of speed is a worry and his passes go astray too often, but he played a key part in the crucial opening goal with the pass that set Maddison away 5.5

Marcus Maddison: Top man again thanks to a steady stream of accurate, well-struck crosses. Two assists and he must be a dream to play with for Marriott 7.5

Danny Lloyd: Much improved from the weekend. Played two fine passes in the first-half that could have led to goals. Kept Portsmouth defence honest with his energy and workrate 6.5

Jack Marriott: The club’s top scorer was in the right place again to give Posh the lead. A quiet game otherwise, but his speed and movement meant two big centre halves knew they were in a game 6.5

Substitutes

Andrew Hughes: (for Tafazolli, 46 mins).

Jermaine Anderson: (for Maddison, 83 mins).

Jonathan Bond: (not used).

Ricky Miller: (not used).

Idris Kanu: (not used).

Chris Forrester: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).