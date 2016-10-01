PLAYER VERDICTS: Solid rather than stylish

Peterborough United didn’t play with the style seen in recent performances, but they battled away to get a point.

There were some solid individual displays, while Marcus Maddison rescued a nightmare personal display with a great, late equaliser.

Luke McGee: Wasn’t that busy, but he was up to the task of saving his second penalty in successive matches. He looks a calm and composed goalkeeper who is only going to get better with experience 7

Michael Smith: Plays with a lot of passion and commitment, even when the quality is lacking. A solid all-round game. Nothing spectacular, few errors 6

Andrew Hughes: The left-back is playing commendably consistently. Cautioned in the first-half, but didn’t let it bother him, Won his tackles and headers, but didn’t venture forward to any great effect 6

Jack Baldwin: Played very solidly throughout on his return to the side. Kept his defending and his passing simple and the team benefitted from it 7

Michael Bostwick: If he was an inch taller it’s doubtful he would ever miss a header. Very powerful defending and intercepted many crosses and passed. Good performance 7

Chris Forrester: The best of a midfield that lacked the consistency of recent performances. One great ball should have led to a Marcus Maddison goal. Kept urging his side forward 7

Gwion Edwards: Showed the odd decent piece of acceleration past defenders, but didn’t use the ball as well as he can. Disappointing by his recent standards 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: He plays with remarkable composure and calmness for a 17 year-old. Good on the ball, but he doesn’t shirk tackles or aerial challenges. Promising 7

Marcus Maddison: Saved the day (and his own rating) with an excellent late goal. He’s apparently been involved in eight of the last nine Posh goals, but he was very inaccurate with his set-piece delivery in this game. Missed a great chance to put Posh ahead. conceded a penalty and lost his runner for the Southend goal. 6

Paul Taylor: What an enigma this player is. He accepted passes well under pressure, regularly burst past opponents with skill, quick turns and great feet, but his form fell to pieces as soon as he approached the Southend penalty area. His decision-making was terrible which was a shame 6.5

Tom Nichols: I’m starting to feel sorry for a striker who ploughed a lone furrow up front, against three huge defenders in this game, and barely received a decent pass. It’s hard to influence a game in those circumstances, although Posh got worse when he was taken off 5

Substitutes

George Moncur: (for Nichols, 65 mins).

Deon Moore: (for da Silva Lopes, 81 mins)

Nathan Oduwa: (for Smith, 86 mins).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Hayden White: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Ricardo Santos: (not used).