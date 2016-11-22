PLAYER VERDICTS: Smith scooped sponsors’ prize, but did he win PT award?

Right-back Michael Smith was the sponsors’ man-of-the-match as Peterborough United were beaten 2-0 by League One leaders Scunthorpe United at the ABAX Stadium tonight (November 22).

And the Northern Irishman also caught the eye of the Peterborough Telegraph’s man at the match.

Marcus Maddison on the charge for Posh against Scunthorpe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The fact that Posh didn’t play well was emphasised by half-time substitute Gwion Edwards receiving one of the highre marks.

VERDICTS

Luke McGee: Blameless, although he did fumble a cross for the first time this season during the second-half. Lost his temper at team-mates after the second goal which shows he cares about his temporary club 7

Michael Smith: Brighter than most and easy to understand why sponsors made him the Posh man-of-the-match. Should possibly have scored early in the second-half and stung the goalkeepers hands from 25 yards a bit later on. Defensively sound 7.5

Posh striker Tom Nichols is surrounded by Scunthorpe defenders. Photo: David Lowndes.

Andrew Hughes: Struggled to pass the ball accurately in the first-half and was exposed by the speed of little Duane Holmes after the break. A rare tough night for the left back 5

Jack Baldwin: Had a bruising battle with big van Veen who just about got the better of him. Collected a silly caution early on and now suspended, but he kept on battling 6.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Competed gamely as Posh were put under constant pressure in the first-half. Never given any time on the ball by a well-drilled and hard-working outfit 6.5

Michael Bostwick: A real come down after some outstanding displays at the base of the midfield diamond. Found the quick-witted, fleet-footed Scunthorpe midfielders too hot to handle. Substituted midway through the second half 5

Chris Forrester: Started brightly, but his passing went to pot quite quickly. Tries too hard if anything, but out-played tonight 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: The teenager received a much-needed rest at half-time after a poor 45 minutes 5

Marcus Maddison: Awful first-half, but sent in some lovely crosses after the break which almost led to goals. Played better when stationed out wide 5.5

Tom Nichols: His touch is decent, his movement isn’t bad, but he missed the one scoring chance that came his way at a time when it might have led to a draw 5.5

Shaquile Coulthirst: Nothing went right for the industrious striker. Couldn’t hold the ball up or keep it when receiving possession in space. No surprise to see him hooked at the break 4

Substitutes:

Lee Angol: (for Coulthirst, 46 mins). His strength and ability to hold the ball up should win him a starting place 6

Gwion Edwards: (for Da Silva Lopes, 46 mins). Immediately livened Posh up. His direct running and accurate crossing create scoring chances for himself and others 7

George Moncur: (for Bostwick, 67 mins). A couple of neat touches 6

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Paul Taylor: (not used).

Hayden White: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).