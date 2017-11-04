PLAYER VERDICTS: Ryan was flying, but Peterborough United’s creative players failed to achieve lift off

Peterborough United’s most creative players failed to perform in today’s (November 4) FA Cup draw at home to Tranmere.

The National League side deserved their 1-1 draw and a replay at Prenton Park and only a dought defensive display stopped them winning the game at the ABAx Stadium

Posh striker Jack Marriott wheels away in delight after scoring against Tranmere. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Conor O’Malley: The back-up number one performed well, although the Tranmere goal looked rather soft. Two fine saves with his legs and a splendid tip over the bar late on 6.5

Jack Baldwin: Started as a right-sided centre-back and then switched to right-back. Performed solidly in both positions 6.5

Steven Taylor: Not his usual unflappable self, but was generally solid against some physical, well-built opponents 6.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Won most of his competitive aerial duels and defended his penalty are well when required, His passing was a bit iffy mind 7

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Hardly seen going forward as a wing-back in the first-half and, although he improved when moved into midfield, he lacked the quality to open up a stubborn rearguard 5

Andrew Hughes: Left wing-back should be such an attacking position in this Posh set-up, but it’s being occupied by a player who basically a decent defender 6

Anthony Grant: A very subdued display from a player who normally plays in an all action style. Couldn’t hold on to possession, didn’t win his usual number of tackles 5

Michael Doughty: A sluggish mover who looked well off the pace at times. Did create the late golden opportunity missed by Kanu though 5

Gwion Edwards: Playing too far forward just doesn’t suit a man with explosive pace. He missed a good chance to score before his second half substitution, but rarely looked happy 5

Marcus Maddison: In general play he didn’t perform, but his set-piece delivery created a couple of good scoring chances aside from the one that did lead to a goal 5

Jack Marriott: A poacher’s finish was an obvious highlight of what must have been a very frustrating afternoon. He received very little service, but a better ball by him could have led to Posh going 2-0 ahead 5

Substitutes:

Ricky Miller: (for Da Silva Lopes, 86 mins)

Idris Kanu: (for Edwards, 71 mins)

Jermaine Anderson: (for Doughty, 79 mins)

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Danny Lloyd: (not used).

Liam Shephard: (not used).

Jonathan Bond: (not used).