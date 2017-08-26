PLAYER VERDICTS: Posh forwards given freedom of Sixfields to run riot

Given the freedom of Sixfields to express themselves by a poor Northampton Town side, Peterborough United's star attacking players shone once again.

Jack Marriott made it six goals from three matches, while there were also goals for Gwion Edwards, Junior Morias and Marcus Maddison, with the latter scoring from the penalty spot.

Alex Revell scored the consolation goal for Northampton.

A comfortable and dominant win is reflected in the Peterborough Telegraph's player verdicts.

Jonathan Bond: After some heroics at home this was much more straight-forward for the goalkeeper. Claimed a couple of early crosses and saved some tame shots. Can't be faulted for the goal 6

Steven Taylor: A first-half interception led to Edwards scoring the opener. Looked secure for most of the afternoon but was close to Revell when he headed in the consolation 6

Jack Baldwin: A classy display from the back. Allowed too much space by Northampton to pass the ball to the forward players and start the attacks 7

Ryan Tafazolli: Lost a few headers against Revell but on the whole defended solidly against a tame forward line 6

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Squandered a great chance to open the scoring but kept his defensive discipline and put in a good cross which Edwards could have done better with 6

Michael Doughty: The midfielder's classy style suited this match perfectly, with space to roam and pick out passes. Shielded the defence well and supported the forwards, but will be disappointed to have spooned a shot over the bar 6

Anthony Grant: Tenacious from the first minute, getting in front of the Northampton players and making it hard for them to hold onto the ball. A consistent top performer now 8

Gwion Edwards: A magnificent cross should have seen Da Silva Lopes score, but he followed that up with his own superb run and finish. A constant menace from the wing-back position 8

Marcus Maddison: The assist king was at it again. Delivered some excellent crosses in the first-half, and afforded the freedom of Sixfields he continued to set up great chances for the strikers after the break. Took his penalty well late on 8

Junior Morias: Not as dynamic as the other forwards but Morias held the ball up well and played a great through ball to Maddison who fired over. Took his goal well also 7

Jack Marriott: His manager said he should have scored five! In the end it was just the one with a low finish to make it six in three. His pace caused Northampton's defenders problems when the game opened up 7

Substitutes:

Idris Kanu: (for Morias, 76 minutes)

Danny Lloyd: (for Marriott, 86 minutes) - Won the penalty for the final goal

Jermaine Anderson: (for Doughty, 86 minutes)