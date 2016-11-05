PLAYER VERDICTS: Peterborough United players over-shadowed by part-timers

The real stars of today’s first round FA Cup tie at the ABAX Stadium were playing for non-league Chesham United.

They made Peterborough United work hard for their 2-1 first round success, a win secured by two goals from striker Shaquile Coulthirst.

Posh star Marcus Maddison turns away from Chesham's Benji Crilley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Coulthirst deserved praise for his display as did marauding right-back Michael Smith and sponsors’ man-of-the-match Michael Bostwick.

Luke McGee: Didn’t have a lot to do until exposed by short back-pass which led to Chesham goal. Had the ball at his feet more than in his hands 6

Michael Smith: Given an interesting role which involved marauding all over the pitch from his starting position of right-back. He at least played with the necessary urgency. Should have scored, but created second goal with a fine cross 7

Andrew Hughes: Standard display from a no-frills, no-thrills left-back. Solid rather than spectacular 6

Posh centre back Ricardo Santos battles in the air with Chesham's Brad Wadkins. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ricardo Santos: Never looks completely safe under the high ball or with players running at him. Competed well enough, but remains way behind the other Posh centre backs 5.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Dealt with a string of long throws in commanding fashion. One or two scares in possession, but defensively sound which is most important 6.5

Michael Bostwick: Doesn’t look comfortable in possession when handed lots of time and space. Far happier breaking up opposition attacks and he did that part of the game well enough to earn the sponsors’ man-of-the-match. Tackled strongly throughout 6.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Looked distracted and disinterested until his substitution midway through the second-half. Very poor in possession and just as bad off the ball. Very disappointing 4

Chris Forrester: The captain works hard, but some of his passing and decision-making was way short of his usual standard. Many shots, but never looked like scoring 5

Marcus Maddison: Well off the pace. Couldn’t get in the game although played a small part in Coulthirst’s excellent first goal 5

Shaquile Coulthirst: Lovely strike for the crucial opening goal and made a good run to convert a second goal after the break. Denied a hat-trick by fine goalkeeping and his own inaccuracy 6.5

Tom Nichols: Quiet, created two sitters for team-mates which were spurned, then substituted 5

Substitutes:

Gwion Edwards: (for Da Silva Lopes, 61 mins) Pepped Posh up as he often does

6.5 Lee Angol: (for Nichols, 73 mins). Understandably tentative after lengthy absence 5

Paul Taylor: (for Maddison, 77 mins) A couple of strong, surging runs 6

Adil Nabi: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).