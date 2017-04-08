PLAYER VERDICTS: Not a lot to cheer about

Peterborough United’s players let themselves down badly in today’s (April 8) League One defeat at bottom club Coventry City.

Posh defended reasonably well, but were pitiful going forward.

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United in action with Stuart Beavon of Coventry City. Picture: Joe Dent

Luke McGee: It’s probably all very frustrating to watch from his position. Not called into direct action very often, but competent when required 6

Michael Smith: The stand-in skipper was often the best attacking outlet which is good from him, but not great for the team’s chances. Committed defensively. Decent performance compared to others 6.5

Jerome Binnom-Williams: Needs to learn how to weight his crosses. Defended okay, often against two, substituted as Posh chased the game 6

Jack Baldwin: Committed to the cause as always. Few problems defensively 6.5

Michael Bostwick: The usual mix of strong defending, powerful heading and shot-blocking 6.5

Anthony Grant: A solid job in front of the back four. Sacrificed for more attacking options after Posh fell behind 6.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Tried hard to make things happen, but there was precious little attacking intent from those in front of him 5.5

Martin Samuelsen: One terrific dribble led to the Posh penalty. Quiet apart from heading a second half chance wide of goal 5

Marcus Maddison: A disappointment after last weekend’s heroics. Couldn’t find his range when passing, shooting or crossing 5

Junior Morias: Unleashed a thunderbolt to hit a post 20 minutes from time, but he was otherwise missing in action 5

Craig Mackail-Smith: A woeful day for the club legend capped by seeing his penalty saved. Substituted in second half 4.5

Substitutes:

Tom Nichols: (for Mackail-Smith, 65 mins).

Chris Forrester: (for Grant, 65 mins).

Paul Taylor: (for Binnom-Williams, 72 mins).

Brad Inman: (not used).

Ryan Tafazolli: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Andrew Hughes: (not used).