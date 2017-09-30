PLAYER VERDICTS: Not a lot of credit after second-half horror show

Peterborough United delivered a second-half horror show as they went down 4-1 in a League One game at the ABAX Stadium today (September 30).

Naturally few players emerged with any individual credit.

Posh striker Ricky Miller battles with Oxford's Jose Mousinho. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jonathan Bond: He’s one player who can’t be blamed for this defeat. He was often left horribly exposed and actually made a couple of decent stops 6

Jack Baldwin: He just can’t eradicate the horrible errors from his game, Two bad blunders before the break which went unpunished, but he always looked an accident waiting to happen and moving him to a right-back position didn’t help 4

Steven Taylor: Possibly for the first time this season he looked vulnerable to the quick, nippy players in the opposition. Should have scored in the first half 5

Ryan Tafazolli: Another who looked pedestrian, particularly in the second half. Had his communication issues with Baldwin and it helped create Oxford’s second goal 5

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli on the ball in the 4-1 home defeat by Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Leo Da Silva Lopes: He looked lively at times, but was shunted all over the field. Maybe his energy and running power would have been better served in a central midfield role. He almost scored in his brief period in that position 6

Andrew Hughes: Dithered when presented with an early shooting chance and never threatened to make an impact going forward from the left wing-back position 5

Anthony Grant: Excellent first-half when he even played a glorious through ball which led to a Posh goal. Over-run in the second-half by the more mobile Oxford players, but he received precious little help from team-mates 6.5

Jermaine Anderson: It was always asking a lot for the midfielder to play with his old power and thrust after so long on the sidelines. Understandably off the pace and substituted in the second half 4.5

Marcus Maddison: He cut a most frustrated figure as the game slipped away from Posh in the second-half which didn’t help his own form as he became rushed and over-ambitious. A couple of terrific set-piece deliveries almost led to goals 5.5

Jack Marriott: Took his goal well, forced a fine save from the ‘keeper and hit the crossbar late on. He was the one constant threat 6.5

Ricky Miller: Possibly trying too hard. Runs hard, but technique not yet up to League One level. Struck the post at 1-1 5

Substitutes:

Michael Doughty: (for Anderson, 64 mins).

Danny Lloyd: (for Hughes, 70 mins).

Idris Kanu: (not used).

Chris Forrester: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Liam Shephard: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).