PLAYER VERDICTS: No real credit for any Peterborough United player from a dismal all-round display.

Peterborough United delivered an appalling all-round display as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat at lowly Oldham tonight (January 24),
Posh were shocking going forward and only a reasonably strong central defensive effort kept Oldham at bay until midway through the second half.
Luke McGee: Sent the wrong way from the penalty spot. Otherwise only easy shots and crosses to deal with 6
Michael Smith: Not a convincing defensive display at all and no impact going in the other direction either 4.5
Andrew Hughes: Some terrible passing, looked vulnerable defensively 4.5
Dominic Ball: Big striker Amadi-Holloway troubled him, but he defended solidly enough 6
Ryan Tafazolli: Did his best to drag Posh through a terrible team performance. Won his fair share of challenges on the deck and in the air 6.5
Michael Bostwick: Looked uncomfortable at the base of the diamond. Didn’t even tackle with his usual gusto 4.5
Chris Forrester: Not happy at all on this surface against uncompromising opponents. Poor 4
Gwion Edwards: Not a night for players who like to run with the ball. His substitution wasn’t entirely unexpected 4
Marcus Maddison: Never a factor against physical opponents. His set-pieces were also poor. Hit the bar late on 4.5
Lee Angol: The big lad battled away gamely, but won little and hardly held the ball up at all 4
Tom Nichols: He at least showed some close control skills, Surprised he was substituted when Posh needed a goal 5
Substitutes
Paul Taylor: (for Angol, 60 mins): No threat on the Oldham goal 5
Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Edwards, 60 mins): Tried, but couldn’t get his team-mates going 5
Junior Morias: (for Nichols, 74 mins).
Mark Tyler; (not used).
Brad Inman: (not used).
Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).
Martin Samuelsen: (not used).