PLAYER VERDICTS: No real credit for any Peterborough United player from a dismal all-round display.

Peterborough United delivered an appalling all-round display as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat at lowly Oldham tonight (January 24),

Posh were shocking going forward and only a reasonably strong central defensive effort kept Oldham at bay until midway through the second half.

Luke McGee: Sent the wrong way from the penalty spot. Otherwise only easy shots and crosses to deal with 6

Michael Smith: Not a convincing defensive display at all and no impact going in the other direction either 4.5

Andrew Hughes: Some terrible passing, looked vulnerable defensively 4.5

Dominic Ball: Big striker Amadi-Holloway troubled him, but he defended solidly enough 6

Ryan Tafazolli: Did his best to drag Posh through a terrible team performance. Won his fair share of challenges on the deck and in the air 6.5

Michael Bostwick: Looked uncomfortable at the base of the diamond. Didn’t even tackle with his usual gusto 4.5

Chris Forrester: Not happy at all on this surface against uncompromising opponents. Poor 4

Gwion Edwards: Not a night for players who like to run with the ball. His substitution wasn’t entirely unexpected 4

Marcus Maddison: Never a factor against physical opponents. His set-pieces were also poor. Hit the bar late on 4.5

Lee Angol: The big lad battled away gamely, but won little and hardly held the ball up at all 4

Tom Nichols: He at least showed some close control skills, Surprised he was substituted when Posh needed a goal 5

Substitutes

Paul Taylor: (for Angol, 60 mins): No threat on the Oldham goal 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Edwards, 60 mins): Tried, but couldn’t get his team-mates going 5

Junior Morias: (for Nichols, 74 mins).

Mark Tyler; (not used).

Brad Inman: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Martin Samuelsen: (not used).