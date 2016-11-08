PLAYER VERDICTS: Moncur was a fitting match-winner

On-loan midfielder George Moncur was a fitting match-winner for Peterborough United in the Checkatade Trophy at Barnet tonight (November 8)

Moncur capped a man-of-the-match display with the winning goal in a 2-1 success at the Hive.

Paul Taylor, who scored the other Posh goal, also impressed as did goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Luke McGee: An easy first-half was followed by a much trickier second period. One fine save with his feet just before Barnet equalised and some good stops late on 7

Hayden White: Good strong run to set up the opening goal of the game. Pretty quiet therefafter as he kept things simple and defended solidly enough 6

Jerome Binnom-Williams: Terrific crossfield ball helped create Taylor’s early goal. Fizzed in a few quality crosses before the odd mistake crept into his game towards the end. Could have scored 15 minutes from time 7

Ryan Tafazolli: Very solid and powerful at the heart of the Posh defence. Aerially dominant and comfortable on the ball 7.5

Ricardo Santos: Safe display. Made his interceptions, won his headers, didn’t try anything too complicated in possession 6.5

Adil Nabi: Played at the base of the midfield diamond. Some good moments, some not-so-good 6

Callum Chettle: Busy midfield display, but ran hard rather than created much 6

Gwion Edwards: Lively, but couldn’t find the killer pass or shot 6

George Moncur: Decent effort from the on-loan midfielder. Fast feet and a sharp brain created chances for others before he claimed the winning goal. Some great close control 8

Paul Taylor: Easy tap-in goal followed by lots of dribbling and the occasional chance-creating pass. Created the winning goal and his attitude was spot on throughout. 6.5

Lee Angol: Looked much sharper and stronger than at the weekend, but missed numerous scoring chances. will come on for the run 6

Substitutes:

Nathan Oduwa: (for Edwards, 61 mins)

Mathew Stevens (for Nabi, 70 mins).

Kasey Douglas: (for Taylor, 87 mins).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Lewis Freestone: (not used).

Morgan Penfold: (not used).

James Goode: (not used).