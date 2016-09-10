PLAYER VERDICTS: Moncur shines brightly on first start for Posh

Two goals capped off an exceptional first start in a Posh shirt for George Moncur, but ultimately he had to see his side settle for a 2-2 draw against Port Vale after Alex Jones’ 94th minute penalty.

Posh were the better of the two sides, but slack finishing let them down in the second-half.

Gwion Edwards of Peterborough United tackles Martin Paterson of Port Vale - Mandatory by-line: Peterborough United Football Club Ltd / PaperPix- 2016 - 16/17 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, Cambs - Peterborough United v Port Vale

Luke McGee: A decent and assured debut for the loan signing from Tottenham. There was little he could do for the first goal and he dived the wrong way for the penalty. Made a good save with his feet to deny Jerome Thomas 7

Michael Smith: Back from international duty and now a father, Smith kept Thomas quiet for the hour he was on the pitch and got forward well. His influence could be seen by how Vale grew into the game after he was subbed 7

Michael Bostwick: A solid performance with one decent block of a Rigino Cicilia shot. Harshly booked 6

Jack Baldwin: Bounced back well from his own goal against Swindon as he and Bostwick kept Vale very quite going forward 6

Andrew Hughes: Played well for most of the match, but missed a good chance to score and was sent off for the late penalty, although he might have ‘saved’ a definite goal in doing so 5

Chris Forrester: With more space than against Swindon, the captain was able to pick out his team-mates in front of him. One turn and run from outside his own area into the opposition’s half drew deserved applause despite the misdirected pass afterwards 6

Jermaine Anderson: Tried to be positive with his play and saw a shot blocked after a good link-up with Moncur. Injured his knee in the first-half and had to be taken off 6

Marcus Maddison: Being substituted when Posh needed a goal showed Maddison had given possession away too often, but it was yet another assist with his pass to Moncur for the equaliser 6

George Moncur: A simply outstanding debut. Two low finishes in the first and last 10 minutes of the match and some great passes in the final third. Should also have had an assist with his pass to Andrew Hughes 9

Gwion Edwards: The midfielder stretches defences with his running and he is adept at finding space. Had one good chance blocked but played a good cross to Nichols which resulted in a decent headed chance 7

Tom Nichols: Not the best day for the striker who missed two good chances to give Posh the lead in the second-half, heading over then shooting wide when it looked easier to score. Takes up good positions 5

Substitutes

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Anderson, 43 minutes): Gave the ball away too often after coming on 5

Paul Taylor: (for Maddison, 65 minutes): An excellent 30 minutes which saw him expertly set up Nichols for a good chance before delivering the cross which Moncur scored his second with 7

Hayden White: (for Smith, 66 minutes): Struggled positionally with Vale looking more threatening after he came on 5