PLAYER VERDICTS: McCann’s men needed a hero in order to save the day

Peterborough United were very good at times at Sheffield United today (September 17), but they couldn’t find a hero tcapable of saving the day

There were some decent individual displays, but Posh needed an inspirational one to get something from a visit to one of League One’s promotion favourites.

Instead Posh went down to a 1-0 defeat.

Luke McGee: A great save early on before beaten by close-range strike. Another fine stop in the second-half. Looks a good ‘keeper, dominant on crosses and good with his feet 7

Michael Smith: A good shift from the Northern Irishman. No real issues defensively and made some inventive runs forward, often popping up in the other side of the pitch 6

Jerome Binnom-Williams: Looked like he was going to struggle in the early stages, but he knuckled down to shore up his side of the defence. Not seen going forward much which is a shame as that should be a strength 6

Michael Bostwick: Rock solid. Very committed in the tackle and in the air. Powered forward to send a couple of long-range shots wide 7

Jack Baldwin: His partnership with Bostwick was strong in this game. Baldwin won headers and blocked shots. Good effort 7

Chris Forrester: Some moments of pure class in possession, especially when given the ball in tight areas. Faded from the game in the final stages 7

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Recovered from a very shaky start to play with some style and precision before he was taken off just before the hour. Created a golden chance for Taylor in the first half 7

George Moncur: A disappointment after the heroics from the week before, Carried the ball well at times, but he wasn’t given a lot of space in which to work. Seemed reluctant to shoot which was a surprise 6

Marcus Maddison: Whipped in some lovely crosses, took up some great attacking positions, but he couldn’t find the killer ball. Shot when he should have passed on a couple of occasions 6

Paul Taylor: Some good moments, some not so good. Carried an attacking threat with his dribbling, but missed the best Posh chance of the opening half before departing in the 59th minute 6

Tom Nichols: Tough against three centre-backs for the lone striker. Made his runs, but rarely found and substituted early in the second half 5

Substitutes

Gwion Edwards: (for Taylor, 59 mins). Pepped the side up with his speed and awareness. Denied an equalising goal by a great save 7

Deon Moore: (for Nichols, 59 mins). He’s a big, strong lad and he set up the chance from which Edwards should have scored 6

Callum Chettle: (for Da Silva Lopes, 59 mins). Ran hard in his short time on the pitch 6

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Hayden White: (not used).

Ryan Tafazolli: (not used).

Nathan Oduwa: (not used).