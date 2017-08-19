PLAYER VERDICTS: Marriott is Peterborough United’s man-of-the-moment

There’s no mistaking Peterborough United’s man-of-the-moment.

Striker Jack Marriott scored twice in today’s (August 19) League One win over Rotherham at the ABAX Stadium as Posh made it three wins in three matches.

Posh striker Junior Morias on the chase against Rotherham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That’s five goals in two matches for a player who has reeled off back-to-back man-of-the-match awards from the Peterborough Telegraph.

Jonathan Bond: The highest praise one can give him is that Luke McGee has not been missed. Showed great agility and reflexes to pull off a brilliant double save in the first-half and he displayed bravery under the high ball from set pieces 7.5

Steven Taylor: Apparently took a nasty bang to the ribs in the first-half and played through pain for the rest of the game. You’d never have known as he battled on gamely throughout against physical opponents 6.5

Jack Baldwin: When Posh were under the severest of pressure their skipper stood tall. Made numerous well-timed interventions in the air and on the deck from dangerous crosses and from through balls. Excellent in the second half in particular 8

Posh defender Ryan Tafazolli and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond combine to stop Rotherham's Lee Frecklington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: Playing at a very consistent high level. Very little threat is coming from his side of the defence 7

Leo Da Silva Lopes: One superb passing exchange with Junior Morias would have led to a goal for the teenager, but for a great save. He found Joe Newell a real handful in the second-half and withdrawn before the end 6

Gwion Edwards: Played with usual attacking dash from the left wing-back position in the first-half. Appeared to take a knock early in the second half which slowed him down, but he still played a key role in a fine victory 7

Anthony Grant: Rampaged around midfield areas like a man in a bad mood. He’s offering terrific defensive protection, even if this game was a little high tempo for him to show his best in possession 6.5

Michael Doughty: He looked sluggish compared to others on the pitch, but played a part in the first goal with a decent pass 6

Marcus Maddison: Played in fits and starts and perhaps his reputation caught up with him when he appeared to be harshly cautioned for simulation 6

Jack Marriott: A complete and utter nuisance all game. Chased and harried much bigger defenders, scored with two sublime finishes, hit the woodwork twice and ran hard for 90 minutes. Outstanding 9

Junior Morias: He’s the junior partner in this strike force, but he grabbed another assist to confirm his worth to the team 6

Substitutes

Idris Kanu: (for Morias, 71 mins)

Chris Forrester: (for Maddison, 82 mins).

Andrew Hughes: (for Da Silva Lopes, 82 mins).

Liam Shephard: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Andrea Borg: (not used).

Danny Lloyd: (not used).