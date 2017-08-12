PLAYER VERDICTS: Marriott grabs the headlines, but an impressive team effort from Peterborough United

Have your say

Hat-trick hero Jack Marriott led the way as Peterborough United delivered a superb League One display at Bristol Rovers today (August 12).

Marriott stole the headlines, but it was an excellent all-round display as Posh won 4-1.

Jonathan Bond: Continued his fine start to the season, one great second half save to thwart Nichols 7.5

Steven Taylor: What a calming and yet imposing presence he is at the back. His goal was a bonus. Didn’t let a first-half caution bother him 7.5

Jack Baldwin: Excellent comeback from the problems of the last game. Played a big part in the crucial second goal and assisted on the final goal as well. Generally first to every ball 8

Ryan Tafazolli: He’s looking very assured on the left side of a three-man defence. Not once exposed by the skills on the right side of the Rovers defence 7.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Caught in possession once or twice, but otherwise this was a very good performance from a young man playing in an unfamiliar wing-back role. A couple of outstanding crosses/passes in the first-half 7.5

Gwion Edwards: Started the game at a terrific pace with Rovers having no clue how to stop his advances down the left. Created the first goal and a menace throughout. Defended soundly enough 8

Anthony Grant: Quite brilliant in the first-half. Knows exactly when to slow the game down and his passing was very accurate over short distances. Quieter after the break, but protected the back three with great discipline 8

Michael Doughty: Performed a tremendous amount of unselfish off the ball running and defensive work 7

Marcus Maddison: Took up some great positions and delivered some fine penetrating passes. Rovers found him hard to mark 7.5

Junior Morias: A good shift from the hard-working striker. Played Marriott in for the second goal 6

Jack Marriott: Cracking hat-trick and his pace and movement made him impossible to contain. Expert finishing display 9

Substitutes:

Idris Kanu: (For Morias, 68 mins) Very impressive little cameo. Quick, alert, tricky with good vision 7

Chris Forrester: (for Maddison, 80 mins)

Andrew Hughes: (for Edwards, 90 mins)

Alex Penny: (not used).

Andrea Borg: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Danny Lloyd: (not used).