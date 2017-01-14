PLAYER VERDICTS: Marcus shines on a dismal day for Peterborough United

When a substitute is the man-of-the-match you know it’s been a bad day (January 14).

Sadly Peterborough United were 4-1 down at Bury when Marcus Maddison was sent on.

Junior Morias of Peterborough United holds off Bury's Cameron Burgess. Picture: Joe Dent

He played well, but he was pretty much the only one in a game that finished 5-1.

Luke McGee: Even he eventually caught the general malaise. Blundered for the final goal, although the game had gone well before then 5

Michael Smith: A very tentative display from a right-back who had been in decent form. Kept working hard throughout, but will share the blame for a couple of the Bury goals 4.5

Andrew Hughes: Posh were exposed down the left side of the defence, but Hughes received very little support. Battled away as one of three centre-backs in the second half 4.5

Michael Bostwick: Been struggling with a back injury for most of the week and he looked far less powerful than in recent games, Sluggish and no answer to Vaughan’s finishing 4.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Part of a back four that didn’t function at all before the break. Cautioned early on, taken off at half-time 4.5

Chris Forrester: Unsettled by the close attentions of Hallam Hope. Lost possession for the first goal, slipped over for the third goal. Not happy throughout. Passed poorly 4

Gwion Edwards: Made some decent dashes forward. Assisted on the Posh goal, sent some good crosses over in the second half 6

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Weak and off the pace. Substituted at half time 4

Paul Taylor: The liveliest Posh attacking player by a distance in the first-half. Sacrificed at the break for a change in system 6

Tom Nichols: Good poacher’s goal followed by a couple of bright moments, but not strong enough or quick enough to be a regular threat against a rugged defence 5

Junior Morias: Two fine through balls in the first-half might have led to goals. No impact after the break 5

Substitutes:

Lee Angol: (for Tafazolli, 46 mins). His size made a difference. Hit bar twice, although should have scored the second one 6

Marcus Maddison: (for Taylor (46 mins). Created more and threatened more in 45 minutes than his team-mates managed in 90 minutes 7

Martin Samuelsen: (for Da Silva Lopes, 46 mins). The occasional classy moment, but didn’t hurt Bury where it mattered 5

Brad Inman: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).