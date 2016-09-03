PLAYER VERDICTS: Marcus is out on his own again for Posh

Marcus Maddison’s goal and an assist made him a worthy winner of Peterborough United’s man-of-the-match award following a 2-2 League One draw with Swindon at the ABAX Stadium.

The matchday sponsrs, Posh manager Grant McCann and the Petreborough Telegraph were unanimous in their verdict.

Mark Tyler: A couple of smart stops in the second-half when the game became more stretched. Still looks a fine goalkeeper at the age of 39 7

Jermaine Anderson: Stepped in to play out of position at right-back and didn’t let anyone down even though Swindon’s best attacking moments came down his side of the defence. Carried the ball forward okay 6

Andrew Hughes: Very strong defensively. Stayed disciplined when faced with the clever movement of the visiting forward players 7

Jack Baldwin: He was playing solidly until disaster struck with an own goal. His decision-making will be scrutinised again after a slide to intercept a cross turned into Swindon’s second equaliser 6

Michael Bostwick: Punished for diving in front a goalbound shot and blocking with his hands. His manager felt it was a harsh penalty decision, but that’s the risk going to ground so regularly involves. Both Posh centre-backs were steady overall though 6

Chris Forrester: Off his game, especially when attempting to start attacks. His quick reactions and thinking won Posh a penalty, but his passing lacked its usual crispness 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: A terrific defensive effort by the youngster and it had to be as Swindon ruled midfield for most of the game. Didn’t pass with any great accuracy or penetration 6

Gwion Edwards: Another goal for a midfielder whose turning into a bit of a poacher. Played brightly, but substituted early in the second-half 6

Paul Taylor: One of those maddening games when his lack of vision and awareness kept costing Posh possession. He keeps going, but little came off for him in this game 5

Marcus Maddison: The most reliable source of goals with shots or crosses. One goal, one assist today and Posh look most threatening when he is in possession 8

Tom Nichols: Quiet and fluffed his sole scoring chance early in the second-half when his close control let him down 5

Substitutes

George Moncur: (for Edwards, 60 mins): His arrival sparked Posh into attacking action 7

Nathan Oduwa: (for Nichols, 76 mins): Not enough time to make a significangt impact 6

Deon Moore: (not used)

Callum Chettle: (not used)

Luke McGee: (not used).

Ryan Tafazolli: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).