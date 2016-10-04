PLAYER VERDICTS: Man of the match Luke kept the score down

Peterborough United bowed out of the Checkatrade Trophy with a whimper tonight (October 4).

Posh were beaten 1-0 at home by a weakened MK Dons side at the ABAX Stadium to make it two defeats in two games in the revamped competition.

It would have been a much heavier defeat but for the brilliance of Posh goalkeeper Luke McGee who made a string of fine saves.

Luke McGee: Kept Posh in touch with a string of fine saves, especially in the second-half when his reactions were first-class 9

Hayden White: He’s not a convincing defender as he’s suspect positionally, Never saw his searing pace which should be a strong attacking weapon 5

Andrew Hughes: He’s Mr Consistency. Very reliable defender and he’s a willing supporter of attacks. Passed when 6

Jack Baldwin: A couple of dozy moments when MK Dons sneaked through the Posh defence 6

Ryan Tafazolli: The occasional strong piece of defending, but teams playing on the floor have caused him problems. Should have scored from a corner late on 6

Chris Forrester: Even the skipper was quiet. Neat and tidy on the ball, but no penetrating passes 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: At least he played with energy and determination. Some of it was mis-placed, but at least he displayed some passion 6

Gwion Edwards: One of the brighter Posh players in the first-half. The odd dangerous surge forward. Taken off with Saturday in mind, one assumes

George Moncur: Struggled to make an impact on the game. Sluggish and off the pace before his inevitable substitution in the second half 5

Marcus Maddison: Lost possession which led to the only goal of the game. He created a good late chance for Nichols, but generally well below his best 5

Deon Moore: Far more experienced players than this 17 year-old would have struggled with this level of service. A nervy, very quiet full debut 5

Substitutes

Paul Taylor: (for Edwards, 46 mins). Never threatened to get into the game 5

Tom Nichols: (for Moore, 61 mins). Missed two late chances 5

Nathan Oduwa: (for Moncur, 71 mins). Hardly had a kick apart from a couple of wasteful chances 5

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Michael Bostwick: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).