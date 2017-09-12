PLAYER VERDICTS: Magic Marcus was a standout performer in a decent all-round Peterborough United performance

Marcus Maddison’s goal and assist ensured the man-of-the-match honours from a 2-0 win over MK Dons tonight (September 12) went his way.

But there were plenty of other individual displays to laud as Posh bounced back well from a first defeat of the League One season at the weekend (September 9).

Steven Taylor wins a header for Posh in the game against MK Dons. Photo: David Lowndes.

RATINGS

Jonathan Bond: Saved his best until last with a great blocked save. His expert positioning enabled him to make saves from distance look easy 6.5

Liam Shephard: Very impressive Football League debut for Posh. Very comfortable in possession and defended solidly. Passed the ball accurately 7.5

Andrew Hughes: A solid effort from the recalled left-back. Got forward with purpose, rarely troubled defensively and defends the far post well 7

Posh midfielder Gwion Edwards delivers a cross into the MK Dons penalty area. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Steven Taylor: A class act. He has yet to be exposed by nippy forwards or bulky ones. Looked just at home in back four as he has in a back three 7:

Ryan Tafazolli: He is such an aerial threat he should score more goals. Pounced for the crucial first goal here and he was also a rock at the back 7.5

Gwion Edwards: Outstanding in the first-half when he was a constant menace from the left wing. Created a good early chance for Marriott and tested the visiting ‘keeper with some decent shots. Quieter second half and substituted 7

Chris Forrester: Played with plenty of energy on his return to the side. Worked hard, played some neat and tidy passes, almost scored with a neat flick 7

Michael Doughty: A mixed bag. Struggled to track runners at times, but he made some fine tackles at crucial moments. Captain for the night 6.5

Marcus Maddison: A goal and an assist and played some wonderful passes in the second half. Remains the main man in this team. Enjoyed playing out wide and was even seen tracking back with purpose on occasions 8

Ricky Miller: It was a struggle for the local hero for the first 45 minutes of his full Posh debut, but when the game became stretched he came into his own. Pace was a threat, won the corner for the opening goal, denied a goal by an offside flag 6.5

Jack Marriott: Poor control cost him a goal early on, but what a prodigious level of workrate he delivered again. Never stopped running and pressing 7

Substitutes

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Edwards. 77 mins).

Idris Kanu: (for Miller, 79 mins)

Junior Morias: (for Marriott, 86 mins)

Danny Lloyd: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used)

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Jack Baldwin: (not used).