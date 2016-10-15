PLAYER VERDICTS: Look away, no man-of-the-match contenders for Peterborough United here

Peterborough United delivered a dismal all-round display at Fleetwood in League One today (October 10).

The home side were worthy 2-0 winners with no Posh player managing to convince the Peterborough Telegraph they were worthy of man-of-the-match honours.

Luke McGee: Blameless display from the keeper who was left horribly exposed far too often. One fine save from a David Ball free kick in the first-half 6.5

Hayden White: Posh’s best attacker in the first-half which should be a concern. Fleetwood negated his threat after the break. Defended okay, but looks clumsy at times 6.

Andrew Hughes: Way below his best. Couldn’t pass the ball accurately, struggled to mark effectively 5

Ryan Tafazolli: Should have equalised with a first-half header and yet to convince against nippy forwards. Badly skinned for the second goal 5

Jack Baldwin: Played with a great deal of commitment and unlucky to divert another shot into his own net. Passed poorly when allowed to advance with the ball, which was often 6

Chris Forrester: Tried hard to make something happen, but even the team’s best player struggled to make an impact with his passing 5.5

Leo Da Silva: Game passed him by after one or two bright moments in the first half. Looked his age today 5

Gwion Edwards: Hardly seen on the ball, His usual energy was lacking on a difficult day for the whole side 5

George Moncur: Can’t have been easy to be thrown into the side at the last minute in place of the team talisman, but it was a chance to impress that was wasted. Looked slow and sluggish before inevitable substitution 5

Shaquile Coulthirst: Had two chances to score and made the goalkeeper save only one of them. Energetic, but lacked quality. Terribly served by the Posh midfield mind 5

Tom Nichols: A miserable run continues. One chance here and sent it weakly straight at goalkeeper. His form is a massive concern 5

Substitutes:

Paul Taylor: (for Moncur, 57 mins) No impact whatsoever

Nathan Oduwa: (for White, 75 mins). Couldn’t get past his man

Matty Stevens: (for Nichols, 81 mins). Hardly touched the ball on his debut

Michael Smith: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).