PLAYER VERDICTS: Junior and Jack grab the glory, but there was some great goalkeeping as well

Peterborough United confirmed their status as a free-scoring League One side with a 3-2 win over Wigan at the ABAX Stadium today (September 23).
Junior Morias (2) and Jack Marriott scored the goals, but goalkeeper Jonathan Bond played his part in a fantastic win with some great saves.
Jonathan Bond: Made three outstanding saves to help preserve a wonderful win. His one-one-one reactions against good strikers were superb. An excellent signing 8.5
Liam Shephard: He looks a smooth operator at right-back particularly going forward, but looked less sure of his positioning when switched to a wing-back role. A good find by Posh though 6.5
Andrew Hughes: Plays with great commitment and defensive strength, but his attacking play shouldn’t be underestimated. A lovely run and cross led to the first Posh goal and one magnificent long ball should have been converted by Maddison 8
Ryan Tafazolli: Defended his box very well and it wasn’t easy against quick and strong attackers. Very resilient and can claim an assist for second Morias goal 7.5
Steven Taylor: His status as a new Posh idol was confirmed by a fine battling display which included a headed clearance while lying on the ground. Game was quick for him at times, but he got through it strongly 7
Chris Forrester: There are signs his best form is returning even though the Posh midfield was swamped in the first-half. One error almost led to an early Wigan goal, but flashes of promise and an excellent workrate 6.5
Michael Doughty: Cautioned in the first couple of minutes so had to tread carefully thereafter. Withdrawn after a risky second-half challenge 6
Gwion Edwards: Had been quiet by his standards in the 37 minutes he played before picking up a groin injury. Ironically his departure led to a tactical switch and a big improvement in Posh play 6
Marcus Maddison: Played a couple of delightful passes to give Morias and Marriot scoring chances, but should have scored twice himself. His first-half miss was a poor attempt by his high standards 7
Junior Morias: You can’t help but love this bloke. Great attitude and dynamite in his shooting boots. Two terrific finishes enabled him to walk off with the man-of-the-match champagne 8.5
Jack Marriott: Didn’t let a couple of earlier misses bother him when the chance arose to win the game in the 90th minute. He supplied a fine composed finish to cap a second-half display when he caused no end of problems with his energetic running 7
Substitutes
Jack Baldwin (for Edwards, 37 mins). One crazy missed tackle aside, the captain was courageous and determined 7.
Anthony Grant: (for Doughty, 63 mins)
Jermaine Anderson: (for Maddison, 90 mins).
Danny Lloyd: (not used).
Idris Kanu: (not used).
Conor O’Malley: (not used).
Leo Da Silva Lopes: (not used).
