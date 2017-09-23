PLAYER VERDICTS: Junior and Jack grab the glory, but there was some great goalkeeping as well

Peterborough United confirmed their status as a free-scoring League One side with a 3-2 win over Wigan at the ABAX Stadium today (September 23).

Junior Morias (2) and Jack Marriott scored the goals, but goalkeeper Jonathan Bond played his part in a fantastic win with some great saves.

Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond makes a diving save against Wigan. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jonathan Bond: Made three outstanding saves to help preserve a wonderful win. His one-one-one reactions against good strikers were superb. An excellent signing 8.5

Liam Shephard: He looks a smooth operator at right-back particularly going forward, but looked less sure of his positioning when switched to a wing-back role. A good find by Posh though 6.5

Andrew Hughes: Plays with great commitment and defensive strength, but his attacking play shouldn’t be underestimated. A lovely run and cross led to the first Posh goal and one magnificent long ball should have been converted by Maddison 8

Ryan Tafazolli: Defended his box very well and it wasn’t easy against quick and strong attackers. Very resilient and can claim an assist for second Morias goal 7.5

Posh striker Junior Morias headed this Marcus Maddison cross over the bar against Wigan. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Steven Taylor: His status as a new Posh idol was confirmed by a fine battling display which included a headed clearance while lying on the ground. Game was quick for him at times, but he got through it strongly 7

Chris Forrester: There are signs his best form is returning even though the Posh midfield was swamped in the first-half. One error almost led to an early Wigan goal, but flashes of promise and an excellent workrate 6.5

Michael Doughty: Cautioned in the first couple of minutes so had to tread carefully thereafter. Withdrawn after a risky second-half challenge 6

Gwion Edwards: Had been quiet by his standards in the 37 minutes he played before picking up a groin injury. Ironically his departure led to a tactical switch and a big improvement in Posh play 6

Marcus Maddison: Played a couple of delightful passes to give Morias and Marriot scoring chances, but should have scored twice himself. His first-half miss was a poor attempt by his high standards 7

Junior Morias: You can’t help but love this bloke. Great attitude and dynamite in his shooting boots. Two terrific finishes enabled him to walk off with the man-of-the-match champagne 8.5

Jack Marriott: Didn’t let a couple of earlier misses bother him when the chance arose to win the game in the 90th minute. He supplied a fine composed finish to cap a second-half display when he caused no end of problems with his energetic running 7

Substitutes

Jack Baldwin (for Edwards, 37 mins). One crazy missed tackle aside, the captain was courageous and determined 7.

Anthony Grant: (for Doughty, 63 mins)

Jermaine Anderson: (for Maddison, 90 mins).

Danny Lloyd: (not used).

Idris Kanu: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (not used).