PLAYER VERDICTS: Hughes responded well to an emergency

Peterborough United would have been dead and buried at half-time against Fleetwood at the ABAX Stadium today (April 15), but for some dogged defending by goalkeeper Luke McGee and emergency centre-back Andrew Hughes.

Young left-back Lewis Freestone improved as the game wore on as did most of the Posh team in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fleetwood.

Posh centre-back Micahel Bostwick alongside Fleetwood striker David Ball. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Luke McGee: Helped keep Posh in the game in the first-half, starting with a full-length save after 15 seconds. Only required to make one stop after the break which he managed late on 6.5

Michael Smith: Plugged away defensively and delivered one terrific second-half cross that almost led to an equaliser for Mackail-Smith. Otherwise his crossing was erratic 6

Lewis Freestone: Looked understandably nervous early on, but grew into the game impressively. Looked very composed on the ball and defensively sound in the second-half. Worth another go 6.5

Andrew Hughes: A surprise starter in the heart of the Posh back four and he was strong in the first-half when his team were outplayed. One of the better performers 6.5

Posh debutant Lewis Freestone applauds the fans after the defeat at home to Fleetwood. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Michael Bostwick: Got to the ball first on most occasions, but his clearances were rarely well directed. Exposed before the break by slick movement and decent pace from the visiting forwards 5.5

Anthony Grant: Is he too slow in possession to suit the fast-tempo passing game Posh want? It was a struggle for him in this game when he had a lot of ground to cover in a three-man midfield in the first-half 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Well off the pace. Passed poorly and kept losing possession. Fell ill early in the game apparently and substituted early in the second half 5

Callum Chettle: Started very brightly in the opening 10 minutes when he looked a smooth runner when in possession, but soon disappeared and hooked at half-time 5

Posh midfielder Anthony Grant holds off Fleetwood striker Bobby Grant. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Marcus Maddison: What an enigma this winger is. He was poor for most of the game before exploding into life to create the Posh consolation goal with a superb run and cross 5.5

Craig Mackail-Smith: Took up a good position to score his goal and then denied a leveller by a fine save. Runs his heart out for the team even though the service is generally terrible. Improved when Morias came on to support him 5.5

Andrea Borg: Small and easily brushed off the ball as a result. One superb pass early on and kept on for 80 minutes which will serve him well for the future 5

Substitutes

Junior Morias: (for Chettle, 46 mins): Brought much-needed energy and strength to the Posh team. He at least guarantees a shift 5.5

Chris Forrester: (for Da Silva Lopes, 55 mins): Still not producing anywhere near enough 5

Paul Taylor: (for Borg, 82 mins).

Tom Nichols: (not used).

Brad Inman: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Jerome Binnon-Williams: (not used).