PLAYER VERDICTS: Hardly a positive to be taken from humbling defeat

Michael Bostwick blocked a few shots and Marcus Maddison made a few promising runs.

But that was about it from the Peterborough United players as the crashed to a terrible 4-0 home defeat at the hands of MK Dons today (January 28).

MK Dons 'keeper David Martin beats Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli to a cross. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Luke McGee: He must be wondering what’s going on all of a sudden. Blameless for the goals and made a couple of key saves with his legs 6

Michael Smith: Started in busy fashion, getting up and down the pitch, but he was beaten too easily on occasion. He had little defensive support from those in front of him 5

Jerome Binnom-Williams: Made a terrific defensive block in the first-half and was reasonably solid until letting Agard get his shot away for the second goal. Offered little going forward 5.5

Michael Bostwick: Made numerous blocks of shots. Showed typical bravery and guts, but even he couldn’t stem the flow of MK pressure in the end 6

Posh forward Paul Taylor shows his disappointment after MK Dons make it 2-0. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: He is clearly committed to the cause, but he was troubled by some decent and mobile attacking players throughout 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Often too casual which leads to him getting caught in possession. Looks lightweight on the ball, doesn’t win enough tackles 4.5

Chris Forrester: The captain’s struggles continued with a worryingly ineffective performance. If it was his last game for the club it was a shocker 4

Martin Samuelsen: Slow on the ball, his tricks often take him backwards. Lacks the pace to be a regular attacking threat. Not sure what his best position is, missed a sitter at 0-0 4

Marcus Maddison: He was the only player who looked likely to make something happen. Played on the right wing and set up Samuelsen’s sitter. Starved of service in the second-half 6 Lee Angol: He battles away, but it’s usually well away from the goal, Still a surprise to see him taken off when Posh needed goals as he at least he has a physique that could trouble defenders. Denied by a goal-line clearance in the second minute 4.5

Paul Taylor: Played just off Angol and it didn’t work. Spoils so many promising runs with awful passes. A very frustrating performer 4

Substitutes

Gwion Edwards: (for Forrester, 66 mins).

Tom Nichols: (for Angol, 66 mins).

Junior Morias: (for Binnom-Williams, 84 mins)

Mark Tyler: (not used)

Brad Inman: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Dominic Ball: (not used).