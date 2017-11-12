PLAYER VERDICTS: Gwion was man-of-the-match as Marcus lost the plot

Peterborough United were lively and full of running in their 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon today (November 12).

Marcus Maddison would have taken the Peterborough Telegraph man-of-the-match award, but for his late caution for a rather pathetic piece of simulation.

Jonathan Bond: Caught by surprise in the first minute and then let down by his defence on the stroke of half time. Little to do in the second half apart from concentrate 6

Jack Baldwin: He’ll take the blame for the horrible second Dons goal, but he was very impressive in the second-half. Good reactions, good commitment, but those errors have to stop 6.5

Steven Taylor: A steady display, but Dons movement and strength caused plenty of problems for the Posh defence 6

Ryan Tafazolli: Another strong showing in the air and held his own on the deck 6.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: He’s struggling to get into the game going forward from wing-back, but he defended adequately 6

Gwion Edwards: The most constant Posh threat. Too quick and too skilful for a toiling defence. Denied a brilliant late goal by a fine piece of defending 8

Anthony Grant: Excellent for the most part. Terrific defensive blocks some fine passing. His shooting needs work though 7

Michael Doughty: Passed the ball neatly and tidily, but can look laborious when running 6

Marcus Maddison: A shame for him and the club that an awful attempt to get an opponent sent off will get more publicity than his excellent performance. One assist, one goal and with better finishing from team-mates he would have had a couple more assists. Forced a fine save from keeper also 7.5

Danny Lloyd: A good effort on his full Football League debut. Very busy and full of running. Deserved his goal even if some are trying to take it away from him 7

Jack Marriott: Can’t fault his workrate, but he should have won the game in the second half with a header from a Maddison cross 6

Substitutes

Andrew Hughes: (for Da Silva Lopes, 70 mins)

Idris Kanu: (for Lloyd, 81 mins).

Chris Forrester: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).