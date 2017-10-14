PLAYER VERDICTS: Gwion was good, a couple were average, the rest were poor

One Peterborough United player could hold his head up high after today’s (October 14) poor defeat at home to lowly Gillingham.

Gwion Edwards, who had missed the three previous games because of injury, was excellent, but he received precious little support from his team-mates.

Posh striker Jack Marriott challenges Gillingham goalscorer Lee Martin. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jonathan Bond: Will probably have regrets over the goal, but he kept Posh in the game by making two fine first-half saves 6.5

Liam Shephard: Made a few promising incursions going forward in the second half, but he was muscled off the ball a few times also. 5.5

Andrew Hughes: He’s a defensive left-back which is not what Posh wanted in the second half of this game. Commitment is good 5

Jack Baldwin: Played a couple of fine early passes, but he was troubled defensively by the speed of the Gillingham strikers 5

Steven Taylor: Offers great commitment and battling qualities which others in the team should try and copy 6

Anthony Grant: His all-action style is entertaining, but it’s not always well directed enthusiasm. Some delays on the ball and inaccurate passes were pounced on by the opposition. Performed some strong defensive work at times 5.5

Chris Forrester: He’s still struggling to find anything like his best form. His passing was erratic, his tackling was weak. 4.5

Gwion Edwards: A class apart from his team-mates. Bright and quick on the left flank and he could have had a couple of goal-assists if the strikers had reacted to the quality of his crosses 8

Marcus Maddison: A woeful display by his best standards. His set-pieces were inconsistent and too often crowded out by opponents as he attempted to work the ball onto his left foot. 4

Ricky Miller: It’s been a real eye-opening step up in standard for the non-league recruit. One first half chance was saved by goalkeeper before he disappeared after the break 4

Jack Marriott: One of his weakest Posh displays. Hit the bar from a well-struck free kick, but in open play he was very poor 4

Substitutes

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Grant, 59 mins)

Idris Kanu: (for Miller, 75 mins)

Danny Lloyd: (for Shephard, 75 mins)

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Ryan Tafazolli: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).