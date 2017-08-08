PLAYER VERDICTS: Gwion the goalscorer is man-of-the-match

The Peterborough Telegraph man-of-the-match as Peterborough United went down 3-1 at home to Barnet in the first round of the Carabao Cup was goal-scorer Gwion Edwards.

Edwards took his goal well, but that was a rare positive moment from a poor Posh display against League Two opponents.

Jonathan Bond: Not a lot he could do about the goals. The defence was a mess in front of him 6

Ryan Tafazolli: The best of the back three. Was a big threat in the opposition penalty area without finding a finish 6

Jack Baldwin: Awful start to the game. Kept giving the ball away, won very few headers or tackles. He’s a trier, but this was a poor performance 4.5

Alex Penny: Looked out of sorts from the start against a strong, quick outfit. Looked knackered before a rather inevitable substitution midway through the second half. A very tough debut 4

Danny Lloyd: Played out of position as a right wing-back and was sacrificed at the break for a formation change. Cruel to judge him on 45 minutes when the opposition were dominant 5

Gwion Edwards: Took his goal well and was the most consistent attacking threat. Wing-back might be a waste of his attacking talents 6.5

Chris Forrester: He would have dominated a game like this 12 months ago, but he had very little influence on this one. Should have scored at 1-1 5

Michael Doughty: A disappointment in a game when Posh struggled to get a grip on midfield apart from a 10 minute spell in each half 5

Marcus Maddison: Flitted in and out of the action. Delivered some quality set-pieces, made some poor decisions, irritated the crowd and team-mates 5

Jack Marriott: Quiet throughout apart from one chance early in the second-half when he just missed the target from 20 yards. Sponsors’ man-of-the-match 5

Junior Morias: A sudbued display. He tries hard, but there was no service and he found playing against three centre-backs hard 4.5

Substitutes:

Andrew Hughes: (for Lloyd, 46 mins) Played as a left-back. Didn’t get involved an awful lot 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Penny, 66 mins).

Idris Kanu: (for Doughty, 73 mins)

Conor O’Malley:(not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Anthony Grant: (not used).

Liam Shephard: (not used).