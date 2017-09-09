PLAYER VERDICTS: Few stand-outs for Peterborough United in Bradford defeat

A 3-1 defeat was more a culmination of individual mistakes than a collectively bad performance by Peterborough United.

Posh trailed 3-0 at half-time against Bradford City after an individual error by goalkeeper Jonathan Bond and some poor marking at set-pieces.

Jermaine Anderson of Peterborough United is closed down by Dominic Poleon and Romain Vincelot of Bradford City - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 09/09/2017 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Bradford City - Sky Bet League One

And despite a consolation goal by Jack Baldwin Posh never looked likely to salvage a point against a strong Bradford side.

Both sides ended the match with 10 men with Anthony Grant sent off for a second yellow card, but despite that once again the midfielder receives one of the highest marks in the Peterborough Telegraph’s ratings.

Jonathan Bond: After an excellent start to the season his dropped catch gifted Bradford the opener. Did little wrong afterwards 5

Steven Taylor: Made a couple of important blocks in the first-half. Redeemed himself in the second after giving the ball away in a dangerous position 6

Jack Baldwin: Struggled with Poleon and Wyke at times and gave a needless free-kick away which led to Kilgallon’s goal, but grabbed a consolation 5.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Hooked at half-time as Posh changed formation. Had an effort cleared off the line 5.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Looked off the pace for most of the match but ended strongly when he pushed forward 5.5

Anthony Grant: Apparently booked for asking the referee a question, then received a second yellow for deliberate handball late on. Before then he was one of Posh’s better players 7

Michael Doughty: Looked slow compared to Bradford’s lively midfield and was subbed at half-time 5

Gwion Edwards: Some good surges forward but not quite as effective compared to his recent performances 7

Marcus Maddison: Top deliveries in the first-half deserved to lead to a goal. Couldn’t find the same delivery in the second but he was always trying to create something 7

Jack Marriott: Tested Colin Doyle a couple of times in the Bradford goal but rarely had the chance to use his pace 6

Junior Morias: Unlucky to see a fine volley cleared off the line but apart from that did not threaten much 6

Substitutes:

Jermaine Anderson: (for Doughty, 45 mins) 6

Andrew Hughes: (for Tafazolli, 45 mins) 6

Ricky Miller: (for Marriot, 61 mins) 6

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Chris Forrester: (not used).

Danny Lloyd: (not used).

Idris Kanu: (not used).