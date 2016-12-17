PLAYER VERDICTS: Edwards was best, but everyone contributed to a terrific victory

Peterborough United carried no passengers in today’s (December 17) 2-0 win at Charlton in League One.

Every player contributed to a fine victory, but midfielder Gwion Edwards earned the Peterborough Twelegraoh’s man-of-the-match award after capping another excellent personal display with another quality goal.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli tangles with Charlton's Josh Magennis.

Luke McGee: Safe hands when called into action which wasn’t very often. Lets his dominant centre-backs deal with most crosses, but one strong punch from a corner late on. He’s here for the rest of the season which is great news 6.5

Michael Smith: Barely put a foot wrong in 90 minutes. Saw off the threat of young Charlton talent Lookman and generally defended very well indeed. Not getting forward quite as much as earlier in the season, but he’s playing consistently well all round 7.5

Andrew Hughes: Another rock solid display by a left-back who goes about his business efficiently and without fuss. Concentrates on his defending away from home which is probably sensible 6.5

Michael Bostwick: One reckless (missed) tackle cost the centre back a caution and gave Charlton their best chance of the match. He was excellent as usual apart from that sole moment. Powerful and committed 7

Ryan Tafazolli: He’s been threatening a goal to back up his outstanding defensive work and it arrived here as he latched onto a pinpoint set-piece. He’s carrying out his main duties very impressively. Very dominant in this match 7.5

Chris Forrester: A much brighter display from the captain who linked up well with both his defence and his attack. Very accurate and positive in possession and not caught out all defensively. Slightly blotted his performance with an unnecessary caution late on 7.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Very impressive work-rate and some classy moments on the ball from the teenager. Made some fine runs forward which were only marred by shooting that was too passive. Excellent effort 8

Gwion Edwards: He’s an undoubted star of the season. Played here despite feeling unwell, but you would never have known it. Rapid, direct movement throughout which eventually led to a superb goal from a run that started on the halfway line 8.5

Paul Taylor: Hard to contain in the first-half with his running, positional sense and his passing. Perfect set-piece delivery led to the crucial opening goal. Quieter after the break 7

Shaquile Coulthirst: Should receive many plaudits for his willingness to close down opponents all over the pitch. The striker’s attitude is first-class as he works so hard for the team. Sensibly substituted for Moncur who brought more poise to the Posh midfield midway through the second half 6.5

Tom Nichols: Like his strike partner, his work ethic was outstanding, but he also possesses a surer touch which helped Posh escape their own half after brief periods of home domination. Good footballer, although little sight of goalin this game 7

Substitutes

George Moncur (for Coulthirst, 64 mins): Decent little cameo 7

Brad Inman: (for Edwards, 85 mins).

Ricardo Santos: (for Taylor, 89 mins).

Nathan Oduwa: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).