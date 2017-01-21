PLAYER VERDICTS: Dominic has a ball on his debut

Debutant Dominic Ball enjoyed a strong debut as Peterborough United won their League One fixture 1-0 at Swindon today (January 21).

The centre-half, who is on loan from Rotherham for the rest of the season, was part of a much-improved defensive display.

Posh right-back Michael Smith makes a clearance at Swindon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Luke McGee: Can’t remember the goalkeeper having a single shot to save, but his handling of high and low crosses was excellent throughout. The occasional piece of indifferent kicking 6.5

Michael Smith: Took an early caution, but it didn’t affect a steely defensive display which included good bursts of pace and some well-timed tackling. Tried to get forward as much as possible 7

Andrew Hughes: Strong all-round performance from the Welshman. Defensively robust and his forward forays were more frequent and more telling than of late. A peach of a cross just before the break should have been converted by Tom Nichols 7.5

Dominic Ball: A most assured defensive debut. He’s quick, he’s good on the ball and he slotted in well alongside his tall defensive partner. He wasn’t tested physically by a powderpuff Swindon frontline 8

Posh striker Lee Angol in an aerial duel at Swindon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: Back to his commanding best in both penalty areas. Barely lost a set-piece header at either end of the field. Denied an early goal by a decent save and spared am embarrassing missed chance by the flag of an assistant referee 7.5

Michael Bostwick: Back to the base of a midfield diamond and he relished the chance to launch into some strong tackles. Some terrific blocking, particularly one moment in the first-half when Swindon looked set to score 8

Chris Forrester: A mixed bag from the match-winner who stayed calm and composed to strike home the only goal of the game. Not always accurate with his passing, but he’s becoming a captain who leads by example. First-class attitude 6.5

Gwion Edwards: Worked hard without getting involved in too many fluent passing movements. Substituted late on after a good shift which contained some good recovery tackles 6

Marcus Maddison: His set-piece deliveries were tip-top. His commitment was also excellent and his role in the goal shouldn’t be underplayed. Muffed his one scoring chance with some poor control 7

Lee Angol: Worked hard, physically strong, held the ball up well, showed good pace and an assist for the goal. Should be in the side to stay 7

Tom Nichols: No quarrels with the effort he put in, but he should have scored when given the time and space to receive a cross eight yards from goal 6

Substitutes:

Paul Taylor: (for Nichols, 72 mins)

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Edwards, 82 mins).

Martin Samuelsen: (for Maddison, 86 mins).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Brad Inman: (not used).

Junior Morias: (not used).