PLAYER VERDICTS: Defences were dominant as Grant excels for Peterborough United

Defenders were on top at the Keepmoat Stadium as Peterborough United were held to a goalless draw by Doncaster Rovers today (September 2).

The Posh back three and central midfielders were in fine form to maintain an unbeaten League One record.

Midfielder Anthony Grant was the Peterborough Telegraph’s man-of-the-match.

Jonathan Bond: Made a smart early stop, but otherwise it was a quiet afternoon for the on-loan keeper. Caught his crosses well, kicked okay 6.5

Steven Taylor: Unlucky to pick up an early caution, but his experience and calmness saw him through the rest of the game. One poor pass early in second half was almost costly, but far outweighed by the good things he brings 7.5

Jack Baldwin: A terrible error in the opening stages led to Doncaster’s best scoring chance, but he was outstanding after that. Some superb tackles and interceptions. 8

Ryan Tafazolli: He makes defending look easy because he reads the game so well and he snuffs out danger early. Another fine performance from a player who has to be on his mettle to cover for a forward-thinking wing-back 8

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Made some strong defensive interventions by reading the game well and clearing his lines well. Sacrificed in final 20 minutes for tactical switch 7

Gwion Edwards: A quieter game that Posh have been used to seeing, but he still popped up with the odd dangerous cross, He has great stamina and a terrific work ethic to go with his pace and quality 7

Anthony Grant: The defensive midfielder was quite brilliant in the first period. He was always on hand on the rare occasion the Posh defence was stretched. Outstanding in possession 9

Michael Doughty: Excellent shift in central midfield. More effective defending than attacking. Supported Grant well by breaking up Doncaster attacks 7

Marcus Maddison: Closest to scoring with a brilliant 25-yard strike that rattled the crossbar. He was bright in the first half, but disappointingly quiet after the break 6.5

Jack Marriott: Only a couple of half chances, but he is a tireless runner and a good team player 6

Junior Morias: Struggled to get in the game against three centre-backs. Service wasn’t great though. Substituted early in second half 5.5

Substitutes:

Idris Kanu: (for Morias, 61 mins).

Andrew Hughes: (for Da Silva Lopes, 71 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Chris Forrester: (not used).

Liam Shephard: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Danny Lloyd: (not used).