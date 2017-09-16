PLAYER VERDICTS: Decent displays all over the park

Peterborough United’s defence was rock solid and the forward line came alive after the break as a precious League One point was earned at Walsall today (September 16).
There were decent performances all over the park, but attacking stars Marcus Maddison and Gwion Edwards shaded the man-of-the-match honours from the Peterborough Telegraph.
Jonathan Bond: Was competent when called into action and only beaten by an apparent deflection. Good save from a Walsall breakaway towards the end 6.5
Steven Taylor: He looks a class above League One level at times because of his composure and decision-making. Wasn’t tested by a Walsall team who played with one striker throughout. Could have scored in the first half 7
Ryan Tafazolli: Another to have a fairly easy afternoon thanks to the home side’s tactics. Denied a possible goal by a fortunate stop by a defender’s foot 7
Andrew Hughes: Rock solid defensively and popped up in dangerous attacking positions towards the end when he was inch away from creating a goal for Junior Morias 7
Leo Da Silva Lopes: The Posh wing-backs were nullified as an attacking force before they were abandoned altogether for the second-half. Too many inaccurate passes from the teenager who was hauled off at the break 5.5
Gwion Edwards: Hardly seen in possession in the first-half, but came alive when moved to a left-wing position. Didn’t strike the ball particularly well for his equaliser, but he found a scoring position and he hit the target. Strong second-half showing 7.5
Michael Doughty: Efficient and tidy without threatening to make inroads into a massed midfield area 6.5
Anthony Grant: A wild challenge which earned him yet another caution typified a scrappy 45 minutes before he was substituted 5
Marcus Maddison: The source of most of the Posh danger as usual, whether playing behind the front two or out wide. Some great crosses, a couple of terrific passes and robbed of a match-winning assist by a hopeless assistant referee 7.5
Jack Marriott: His speed and awareness were impressive. Playing with the left-footed Miller helps him get on his own stronger right foot more often. Two clean strikes blocked in the first half, one thunderous effort well-saved after the break 7
Ricky Miller: The odd burst of pace aside, the local boy struggled to make an impact and was replaced late on with some effect by Morias 5.
Substitutes:
Chris Forrester (for Grant, 4g mins); Pepped the side up with his crisp passing and selfless running. Good cross for the Posh goal 7.
Liam Shephard (for Da Silva Lopes, 46 mins): Looks classy in possession. Gets the ball to Maddison efficiently which is good for the team 7
Junior Morias (for Miller, 67 mins): Team improved when he came on. Unlucky not to grab a winning goal.
Danny Lloyd (not used).
Idris Kanu (not used).
Conor O’Malley (not used).
Jack Baldwin (not used).
