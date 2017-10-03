PLAYER VERDICTS: Danny did well, O’Malley also, but Grant was Peterborough United’s star performer

Peterborough United restored some defensive pride tonight (October 7), although they were playing a Northampton Town side who rarely score a goal.

Posh struggled going foward with the exception of Danny Lloyd, but central midfielder Anthony Grant was head and shoulders above the rest of the team in the Peterborough Telegraph’s opinion.

Posh goalkeeper Conor O'Malley before the penalty shoot out against Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Conor O’Malley: Looks a cool, confident, composed character. Made a couple of decent saves and helped create the Posh goal with a terrific piece of vision and a very accurate long pass 7

Liam Shephard: He’s just a very sound, solid right-back. Defensively fine and an accurate passer of the ball. Should be a first-choice pick in a 4-4-2 6.5

Andrew Hughes: Very strong display, particularly defensively as he shored up the left side of the Posh back four. Defends the back post strongly and a couple of encouraging forays forward 7

Jack Baldwin: Another piece of misfortune struck the accident-prone skipper, although he could do little about this own goal. A shame as he’d played positively, albeit against a weak set of forwards 6.5

Posh midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes tussles with George Smith of Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: Very commanding when the ball was in the air. Distribution was erratic, but it’s the defending that’s most important and he was good tonight 7

Anthony Grant: Outstanding commitment. Charged about the field with great determination, winning tackles galore and he appears to be gaining more confidence in his passing ability. A clear Posh man-of-the-match 8.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: A very quiet night for a young man asked to play in a wide midfield position that didn’t really suit him 5

Danny Lloyd: Impressive first 45 minutes capped by a first goal for the club. Busy, but far less effective after the break. Very encouraging display all the same 7

Michael Doughty: Put a strong shift in, but like most players on the pitch his passing skills deserted him in the second half 6.5

Ricky Miller: Can’t fault the workrate, but he needs to start earning the adulation from the crowd he already receives by scoring a goal or two. And he needs to stop diving. That’s twice he’s been rumbled by referees this season and cautioned 5

Idris Kanu: Missed an early chance to score after fine Lloyd pass. The 90-minutes will do the youngster good, but he’s some way off making his mark at this level despite his excellent attitude 5

Substitutes:

Jack Marriott: (for Miller, 67 mins)

Chris Forrester: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).

Sam Cartwright: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Morgan Penfold: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).