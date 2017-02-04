PLAYER VERDICTS: Centre-backs classy, Grant’s impressive debut, Binnom-Williams’ best game, Maddison’s stunning goal

The Peterborough United central defenders were the star men for the Peterborough Telegraph in the 3-0 win at Port Vale today (February 4).

But there was also an excellent debut from midfielder Anthony Grant and a promosing start to a third spell at the club for Craig Mackail-Smith.

Posh debutant Anthony Grant shakes hands with his former Port Vale team-mate Remi Streete after the match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Luke McGee: Remarkably, given the pressure Posh came under in the second half, he had only one tricky save to make in 90 minutes and he reacted well to tip a close range header over the crossbar. His kicking was all over the place, but then the playing surface was bobbly 6.5

Michael Smith: Very good defensively when he had to be after the break. Seemed to read danger quickly and generally he snuffed it out effectively. Made the occasional promising run forward in support of Maddison in the first-half 7

Jerome Binnom-Williams: He’s not played many times for Posh, but this was comfortably his best all-round display. Strong defensively and always a useful attacking outlet. Created a great chance for Nichols in the first-half with a smart pass 7.5

Dominic Ball: Excellent return to the side. One or two sloppy moments when he tried to play out from the back rather then make a clearance, but he’s a good player. Good pace, defended the penalty area well in the air and on the deck 8

Junior Morias is mobbed by his Posh team-mates after his second goal of the game at Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: Outstanding. This was his sort of match as Port Vale pumped cross after cross into the Posh penalty area. He was commanding and determined. Can’t remember him losing an aerial duel 9

Anthony Grant: First impressions in a Posh shirt are very favourable. Took a debut against the club he’d just left (and whose fans didn’t appear happy about it) in his stride. Wins the ball and uses it well. Positionally very sound. 7.5

Gwion Edwards: His speed off the mark and his general workrate make him a great team player. Up and down the big Vale pitch today without flagging. Heavily involved in a couple of excellent first-half passing moves 7

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Got stuck in during a solid shift. Took a caution early in the second half and was substituted soon after 6

Marcus Maddison: Looks a far bigger threat when played in a wide position. Scored a stunning individual goal moments after seeing a weak penalty saved which is a sign of a good character. Kept working hard for the side and set up the final goal 7

Craig Mackail-Smith: His boundless enthusiasm was great to see again. Made good runs in behind, chased everything, kept defenders occupied. His passing was rusty and he should have scored after a fine 1-2 with Nichols, but this was a promising start to a third Posh spell 6.5

Tom Nichols: He played slightly behind Mackail-Smith for the most part which enabled him to get on the ball more. He didn’t always use it effectively, but he kept working hard for the 90 minutes. Played the pass which won the penalty and made the chargedown which led to Morias scoring his first Posh goal. Missed a great chance to score himself before the break 6.5

Substitutes:

Brad Inman: (for Da Silva Lopes, 61 mins).

Junior Morias: (for Mackail-Smith, 82 mins).

Martin Samuelsen: (for Edwards, 86 mins).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Paul Taylor: (not used). Lee Angol: (not used).

Andrew Hughes: (not used).