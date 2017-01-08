PLAYER VERDICTS: Captain Chris didn’t look out of place in classy company

Peterborough United captain Chris Forrester could have added a few 0s to his transfer value at Stamford Bridge today (January 8).

The Irish midfielder delivered some high class moments in an entertaining FA Cup tie which Chelsea won 4-1.

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi (left) and Peterborough's Ryan Tafazoli battle for the ball. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Fellow midfielder Gwion Edwards also impressed in his hour on the pitch.

Luke McGee: Made some fine saves, with his feet usually, but might have done better in the build-up to the first Chelsea goal. 7.5

Michael Smith: Terrific cross for the Posh goal capped a fine display both in defence and attack, The odd uncomfortable moment against the excellent Pedro which was understandable 7

Andrew Hughes: Held his side of the defence together well. Not much opportunity to get forward. Taken off towards the end 6.5

Michael Bostwick: This was a little different to facing League One strikers. Occasionally he was beaten for pace and by superior movement, but he also delivered the odd crunching tackle 6.5

Ryan Tafazolli: A tough game for the big man, but he battled his way through it in determined fashion. 6.5

Chris Forrester: Produced some moments of sheer class including a superb pass that led to John Terry’s red card. Tired towards the end, but a performance full of commitment and class against quality opponents 8

Leo Da Silva: This was hard work for the teenager as every slight error on the ball was pounced upon. Experience will surely do him the world of good 6

Gwion Edwards: Apart from one defensive error when he was caught in possession, the midfielder was outstanding in his hour on the pitch. His direct running caused problems to an experienced back four. A surprise to see him taken off 8

Marcus Maddison: One sumptuous cross should have led to an early Posh goal for Lee Angol, but he struggled to make an impact thereafter. Missed a great second half chance to give Angol another sitter just before he was substituted 6

Tom Nichols: Predictably didn’t get a lot out of Terry and Gary Cahill, but he plugged away and gained his reward with a poacher’s goal 6

Lee Angol: Should have shot Posh in front in the early stages, but he was impressively physical and direct. Forced the red card of Terry wih a positive move 6.5

Substitutes:

Paul Taylor: (for Maddison, 58 mins): Very good in his hakf hour on the pitch. Turned well, ran aggressively, good crossing ability shown 7

Martin Samuelsen: (for Edwards, 58 mins): Quiet. Game passed him by 6

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (for Hughes, 86 mins).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Dominic Ball: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Brad Inman: (not used).