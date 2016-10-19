PLAYER VERDICTS: Bostwick loved a physical test

Peterborough United’s players stood up to a terrific physical test in tonight’s (October 18) League One derby against Northampton at the ABAX Stadium.

Michael Bostwick won the Peterborough Telegraph’s man-of-the-match accolade for a powerful display right in the heart of the battle.

Posh full-back Andrew Hughes in an aerial duel against Northampton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Luke McGee: A couple of jittery moments at crosses, but handled the long-range shots well and he deserved his first clean sheet for the club 7

Michael Smith: Defended the back post really well and joined in attacks readily. Gives the defence more composure and security 7

Andrew Hughes: As dependable as ever defensively, and neat and tidy in possession 7

Jack Baldwin: Just the one error of judgement in the second-half when trying to dribble too close to his own area. Generally he was very safe and took up good positions from which to clear danger. One outstanding block in the first-half to keep Posh 1-0 ahead 7

Ryan Tafazolli: He needs to stick to the no-nonsense approach when defending. A threat at Posh set-pieces though which is encouraging 7

Michael Bostwick: Outstanding return to the side in terms of ball-winning and sheer defensive energy. Won many important duels in the air and on the deck. This game suited him 8

Chris Forrester: Only quietly effective in a slightly more advanced midfield position 6

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Had some poor moments on the ball, but for 17 years-old he did fine against rugged opponents 6

Marcus Maddison: Two more assists from high-class set-piece deliveries. Looked a huge threat before the break before a more subdued second-half which still included creating a great chance for Taylor 7

Shaquile Coulthirst: A fine headed goal got him off the mark for the season and he was stretching the Cobblers’ defence with his pace before he limped off injured just before the break 7

Paul Taylor: Caused havoc at times, but makes so many wrong decisions in terms of when to pass or shoot it must drive his manager crazy. Incredibly gifted, very quick, but really should have killed the game off early in the second half 7

Substitutes:

Tom Nichols: (for Coulthirst, 45 mins). Worked hard, linked play up well, took goal superbly 7

Gwion Edwards: (for Taylor, 77 mins). Created the final goal with fine run and cross 7

Callum Chettle: (for Da Silva Lopes, 86 mins)

Nathan Oduwa: (not used).

George Moncur: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Hayden White: (not used).